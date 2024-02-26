LEGO Fortnite may soon pay creators and make massive improvements | Xbox

LEGO Fortnite made a lot of noise when it was announced and released. Players flocked by the millions to Epic Games’ brand new crafting and survival title, but the hype had apparently died down. Last week, the title received a major update, which introduced fishing in particular, but also many other new features. Today, we know that the game can be greatly developed and allow creators to get paid.

LEGO Fortnite could soon be paying creators and making massive improvements

HYPEX, an X user familiar with news and leaks surrounding Fortnite, reports that Epic is working on a major update to the Unreal editor for Fortnite centered around the LEGO universe. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s “a PC application for designing, developing and publishing games and experiences directly in Fortnite.”

Thus, the Atom update will mark the arrival of support for new LEGO sets, including Duplo, Technic, Clikits, Scala, Toolo, Znap, Primo, Quatro, City, CCBS and others!

HYPEX adds that it will also be possible to build your own LEGO worlds from existing parts and sets or from imported custom parts. Basically, creators will be given different variations of buttons, pins and tubes to use for free. Finally, we know that skins will be useful.

Sheena, another X user very knowledgeable about everything that revolves around Fortnite, insists that creators should be able to get paid. They actually found a mention that seems to indicate that this would be the case.

To publish LEGO® Island, you must read the terms and conditions and understand the earning rules.

Epic is expected to announce its plans in the coming weeks or months. It is likely that this new feature will help invigorate the game and attract talented creators, which in turn will attract players.

If you haven’t tried LEGO Fortnite yet, you can jump into the game for free via Fortnite.