Donald Trump says his threats against NATO are a ‘way to negotiate’ with its members

Donald Trump took a little over a month to put out the fire started by his comments on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The former US president on Tuesday, March 19, assured that his recent threats against certain countries of the Atlantic Alliance were of the highest order. “How to negotiate” with them.

The Republican billionaire, who will face Democrat Joe Biden, the current president of the United States, in the Nov. 5 election, regularly criticizes NATO allies for not providing enough funding. On February 10, during a meeting in South Carolina, he took a further step by threatening that, if re-elected, he would not guarantee the protection of the member states of the alliance against Russia and pay their financial share to the organization.

During this meeting, he reported a conversation with a leader of a NATO member country, without naming him. “One of the presidents of a major country stood up and said, ‘Well, sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?'”Before revealing his answer, he said: “No, I will not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want for you. You must pay your debts. »

The statements were strongly criticized by many European leaders and Mr. Biden, who condemned the comments. “Sad and dangerous”.

“An ocean that separates us from certain problems”

“It’s a way of negotiating”The British far-right dismissed Mr Trump on Tuesday during a tête-à-tête with Nigel Farage. “The United States must pay its share, not everyone else’s.”The ex-businessman speculated on the GB News Channel.

He also took pride in having contributed to replenishing the coffers of the Alliance. “They started paying thanks to these comments”He said without giving an example.

“Remember, this is more important to them than to us. We have an ocean that separates us from certain problems”He emphasized on Tuesday. “A Big, Beautiful Ocean”he added.

