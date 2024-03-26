Bridge hit in Baltimore: “A tugboat overturned, full throttle toward ship”

BD and CB: “The harbor and bridge configuration, of the Eiffel type, so common in the United States, does not seem to be the reason. We can clearly see a total of two power losses on the ship, a medium-sized container ship (9,000 containers). All its lights go out for a few minutes, then come back on. We then see a plume of black smoke, which corresponds to a very heavy demand on the engine. The ship turns to starboard. Another blackout occurs. This again causes the motors to be lost and the bars also blocked. A few seconds before the collision, the boat began to drift to port, without realizing that it was voluntary or due to contact with the bottom. But it is too late. »

BD: “A fuel or electrical problem. A lot of things really. We have all the signs of major damage. We will only know for sure when the ship’s black box has delivered its data. Meanwhile, the testimonies of the captain and crew may provide the first elements of an answer. Perhaps even a possible radio exchange with the port in the minutes and seconds before the accident. »

CB: “I looked at the AIS data (real-time tracking of ships) and we saw that the tugboats assisted the ship until it left port. But, before the collision, one of them capsized and came back at full speed towards the ship. It means that discussions have taken place and some big event is going on. Very quickly, two, three, then four other tugs came to the rescue. But it is too late. »

What are the protocols and safeguards in place when such failures occur?

BD and CB: “Already, the probability of such a failure at that moment was very low… Normally, for this type of maneuver, two motors are employed, for safety. If the breakdown is total, unfortunately, it does not change anything. The time between the incident and the collision did not allow for other maneuvers, such as dropping anchor, or going in reverse or forward. In any case, this may not prevent a collision. Another detail: This bridge is old (editor’s note: built in 1972) and does not appear to have anti-collision systems.

What anti-collision systems?