Bridge hit in Baltimore: “A tugboat overturned, full throttle toward ship”
What did you learn from the video of the collision that caused the collapse of this highway bridge in Baltimore, with many victims?
BD and CB: “The harbor and bridge configuration, of the Eiffel type, so common in the United States, does not seem to be the reason. We can clearly see a total of two power losses on the ship, a medium-sized container ship (9,000 containers). All its lights go out for a few minutes, then come back on. We then see a plume of black smoke, which corresponds to a very heavy demand on the engine. The ship turns to starboard. Another blackout occurs. This again causes the motors to be lost and the bars also blocked. A few seconds before the collision, the boat began to drift to port, without realizing that it was voluntary or due to contact with the bottom. But it is too late. »