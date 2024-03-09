Donald Trump Author E. USD 92 million had to be deposited to appeal the defamation conviction against Jean Carroll.

Former US President Donald Trump (EFE)



American presidential candidate Donald Trump Appealed A judgment of $83.3 million was awarded to the author this Friday E. Jean Carroll In his recent case Defamationwhich arose after she accused him of raping her decades ago and lied to her.

Trump said his appeal to the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan would cover “all adverse orders, judgments, decrees, decisions, opinions, memoranda, findings or conclusions” leading up to the Jan. 26 ruling.

The 77-year-old former president also revealed that he had achieved the feat Bail of $91.63 million Federal Insurance Co., for appeals, reflects the trial court’s common practice of holding a bond equal to 110% of the sentence.

The appeal stemmed from a Manhattan jury’s findings that Trump defamed Carroll, a former columnist for the magazine. Aledenying that she raped him in the mid-1990s in a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in June 2019.

Jurors awarded Carroll, 80, nearly $18.3 million in compensatory damages, including $7.3 million for emotional harm and $11 million for reputational harm. They also awarded him 65 million in punitive damages.

E. Jean Carroll leaves a federal court awarding her $83.3 million in damages in her trial against Donald Trump in New York, Jan. 26, 2024 (AP)

Trump has said he doesn’t want to owe anything And, alternatively, both amounts should be significantly reduced.

He posted sufficient bail last month for an expected appeal of the $454.2 million verdict. Civil Fraud Case Presented by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The Republican candidate for the November US election has offered to post $100 million bail in that case, but James said any bail would cover the entire sentence.

The New York tycoon faces financial pressure to set aside funds to cover both compensation in Carroll’s case and an even larger sum in a case accusing him of lying about his assets in statements to banks. Trump’s lawyers have warned that he may need to sell properties to cover the amount.

Judge Louis A. Kaplan wrote Thursday that any financial loss to Trump stems from his slow response to a ruling in late January in a defamation case over statements he made about Carroll in 2019 while he was president.

(With information from AP, EFE and Reuters)