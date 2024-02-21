Ruby Frank, YouTuber who gave motherhood advice, sentenced to prison for torturing her children

Ruby Frank gestures during a hearing Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in St. George, Utah (AP).

American YouTuber Ruby Frank The sentence was imposed Four consecutive prison terms of between 1 and 15 years According to the network, for the crime of aggravated child abuse of her children cbsnews.

The American state of Utah’s Pardon and Parole Board will determine prison sentences, while Mother of six children The woman, who gave motherhood advice to millions through her YouTube channel, has 30 days to appeal the decision.

Similarly, his partner Jodi Hildebrand has also been sentenced to the same jail term. The two counseled parents through the now-defunct channel “8 Passengers” and were arrested in August last year. After one of her children, apparently malnourished, ran away to ask neighbors for help.

Authorities also found Frank’s other 10-year-old daughter malnourished at her partner’s home. Both pleaded guilty and were sentenced this Tuesday.

Defendant Ruby Frank in court on Feb. 20, 2024 in St. George, Utah (AP)

In court, Utah prosecutor Eric Clark said Frank’s two children lived in a concentration camp-like environment and described this fact as a significant threat to the community.

“The children were routinely denied food, water, beds to sleep in, and virtually all forms of entertainment,” Clark noted.

According to the chain BBCYouTuber’s children were victimized Harsh abuse including tying, beating and kicking, neglecting their food and forcing them to work outside in summer without sunscreen, Due to which they get severe sunburn.

Frank and Hildebrand would be the same Up to 30 years in prison under Utah law which limits the length of consecutive sentences. The Utah Board of Equitables and Paroles will consider their behavior while in prison and determine how much time they will spend in prison.

While Frank has shown remorse and cooperated with attorneys, prosecutor Clarke said, Hildebrand has not done so and continues to blame the children.

Frank, a mother of six and former YouTube star of parenting videos on the “8 Passengers” channel, was sentenced to prison for child abuse.

Frank and her husband Kevin Frank started the “8 Passengers” YouTube channel in 2015 and They gathered a large following while documenting their experiences raising six children. Later, Frank began working with Hildebrandt’s consulting company, ConneXions Classroom, offering parenting seminars, starting another YouTube channel, and posting content on their shared Instagram account, “Moms of Truth.”

Before her arrest in 2023, Ruby Frank was already a divisive figure in the world of parenting videos. Frankies has come under fire online for certain parenting decisions, including banning her oldest son from his room for seven months after he pulled a prank on his younger brother. In another video, Ruby Frank talks about refusing to take her daughter to kindergarten after she forgot her lunch at home and threatening to cut off the head of one of her daughter’s stuffed animals for cutting things around the house.

The YouTube channel “8 Passengers” was canceled and Kevin Frank filed for divorce. After the arrest, the children were taken to a hospital and placed in state custody.

(With information from AP and Europa Press)