Kathy Kleiner Reveals How She Survived Ted Bundy, One of the Worst Serial Killers in US History

You’ve probably never heard of Kathy Kleiner Rubin, but you’ve heard of the man who tried to kill her.

If there is anyone in this world who can be considered a survivor, it is Kathy.

Her first brush with death was at age 12, when she was diagnosed with lupus — a chronic autoimmune disease — and had to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

After recovering, while he was enjoying his life at Florida State University in 1978, one night a stranger entered the dorm where he lived. He was serial killer Ted Bundy.

What happened next was a horrific attack in which two of her dorm roommates were killed, and Kathy and her roommate were seriously injured.

After the tragedy, Cathy was so determined to live a normal life that her son didn’t even know he was attacked by Bundy until he was 37 years old.

Cathy co-authored a book about her life with Emily Le Beau Lucchesi, A Light in the Dark: Surviving More Than Ted Bundy.

He spoke about the events to the BBC World Service's Outlook programme.

From a happy childhood to a mysterious illness

Kathy Kleiner Rubin was born in Miami, Florida to a Cuban mother and an American father. She is surrounded by many cousins ​​in a great family environment. But, his father died of a heart attack when he was 5 years old.

However, her mother remarried to a man of German descent, with whom Cathy had a good relationship. “It was great. “He was the best father I could ask for, and I actually called him father instead of stepfather.”

His mother had a great influence in his life, although she was very strict. He imposed limits on Kathy and her siblings that had to be followed, such as not coming home late, he says.

