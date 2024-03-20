The sun is a star, and it is at the center of the solar system. Without it, life on earth would not exist. So it plays an important role. Does the sun rotate on its axis?

It is thanks to the Sun that science has been able to create the unit of measurement which is the kilometre. In fact, she considered it The Sun was 150 million kilometers from Earth, making it the nearest star. The Sun is a massive star, but not the biggest, although it is 109 times the size of the Earth. There is also an estimate The Sun was formed about 4.5 billion years ago. All these researches show that many questions revolve around the sun, but does the sun revolve around itself?

Solar System: How long and how fast does the Sun rotate and how do you know if it does?

Yes, the sun rotates on its axis. the heart of the solar system, It has its own axis, and its rotation time differs depending on where you are on Earth. For example, at the equator, the Sun takes 25 Earth days to rotate on its axis – this is commonly called the sidereal rotation period – while at the poles, it takes 36 days for a complete rotation. Furthermore, it is interesting to know that the Sun does not rotate on its axis like a large solid body. It is made up of different parts that rotate at different speeds. Finally, we consider it The Sun rotates on its axis at a speed equivalent to 1,997 kilometers per second.

What is the temperature of the sun in degrees?

The Sun does not have the same temperature at its core and its surface. Indeed, its core is made up of nuclear fusion that is produced a temperature Close to 15 million degrees Celsius, which is huge! The surface of the sun is called the photosphere. It is made up of dark sides and bright ones. On average, the Sun’s surface temperature is about 5,900 degrees Celsius, but in the darkest regions it cannot exceed 3,500 degrees Celsius. Surprisingly, the solar corona, the outermost layer of the Sun, however has a much higher temperature, reaching up to a million degrees Celsius.

Does the sun revolve around the earth?

The Sun rotates on its axis, but you should know that it does not rotate around the Earth: Here it is the earth which revolves around the sun. Indeed, the sun is the central star of the solar system. So these are all the known stars of this system that revolve around the Sun. The latter rises in the east and sets in the west. This is why we have the impression that the sun revolves around the earth. On Earth, this rotation explains why the Sun’s appearance during the day is more or less long depending on the seasons. The Earth takes 24 hours to rotate on its axis, but it takes about 365 days to orbit the Sun.

