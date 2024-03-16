“Open to the idea of ​​a takeover” Palworld’s insane success forces developers to consider various scenarios, including losing its independence.

It must be recognized that Palworld is one of the biggest successes we have seen in the video game industry in recent years. Thanks to such victories, PocketPair development studio can open many doors. On the back of one of them, if a buyout is to be formalized, there could be a huge check. Although there are no negotiations at the moment, studio bosses have spoken out on the subject: A knee-jerk reaction or an announcement without a second thought?

A fake Pokemon can attract a real takeover offer

No behind his false airs Like Pokemon And yet another little escape game, Palworld Finally a great one was everything. Such enthusiasm is not uncommon for a video game, and the PocketPair title clearly influenced a whole bunch of video games released in recent years. Recently, Palworld Was happy to bring together no less than 25 million players within a month. With such a player population, we imagine the studio’s coffers were well-filled, especially since development didn’t cost that much: $6.7 millionAs we learned from a recent interview with the boss and director of PocketPair PalworldTakuro Mizobe.

Despite this meteoric rise, he doesn’t particularly want to change his philosophy which includes continuing to produce smaller games. Yes, no director Palworld The principles are, But there are things he may give up in the more or less short term, notably the freedom of his studio. Such success and financial success was to be expected. Palworld Suddenly the world of video games will attract the favor of some players. For the moment, no one has taken a position but the latest statements from studio bosses have some wanting to start negotiations.

A freedom that pleases Palworld’s director, but the door isn’t (obviously) closed

PalworldIs a game too big for a small team like PocketPair – 55 employees – to be able to ensure its future with complete peace of mind? At least that’s what the game’s creator, Takuro Mizobe, implied during an interview with the site Bloomberg Which we mentioned earlier. For the moment, the development studio is content with its independence, but it’s probably only a matter of months before an attractive proposal comes from a major video game player to modify all these dynamics. If there is no concrete approach for the moment, there are rumors in the corridor that highlight the interest of Microsoft, especially since the American giant placed the game at the center of one of its last major communications.

However, the Redmond firm is just like any other, which means that no potential buyer stands out from the crowd at the moment.. In addition to promoting this topic, the creator of Palworld He took advantage of this meeting Bloomberg to share their views on Modern productions, which, according to him, cannot do without a multiplayer component if they want to be cutting-edge. When we look at the score of Palworld, we cannot say that it was wrong even if more and more titles make this binary choice and, unfortunately, do not reach the same area of ​​pocketpair creation. In the end, the studio played its luck bravely and it paid, and will probably pay more if bought. Except that, like everything else, it’s a double-edged sword: the current state of the Embracer editor, for example, proves this all too clearly.