This highly rated olive oil is the best according to 60 million consumers

Olive oil, widely used around the world, has a special place in our cupboards. It is very popular because of its many benefits, but also for its fruity taste. Although high in calories, olive oil, designated as the best health food, also contains saturated, polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids. For health, it presents numerous benefits at the cardiovascular level.. “It is composed essentially of oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat, and contains polyphenols, powerful antioxidants.”, refers to Doctissimo to Raphaël Gruman. Nutritionist adds: “These two substances work synergistically to lower bad cholesterol (LDL). Increase good (HDL) and fight oxidative stress, which is responsible for the formation of atherosclerotic plaques.

Health benefits of olive oil

According to the INSERM study, Consumption of olive oil significantly reduces the risk of stroke compared to those who do not consume it. It also has a significant effect in the fight against type 2 diabetes. “This metabolic disease is characterized by excess sugar in the blood, mainly due to the lack of production of insulin, the pancreatic hormone responsible for lowering blood sugar levels”, says our expert. By lowering blood sugar levels, olive oil then acts as a sedative. “Oil slows digestion, and therefore lowers the glycemic index of foods”, explains Raphael Grumann. And according to Virginia Tech researchers, oleuropein, a compound found in olive oil, boosts insulin production.

Find the best olive oil according to 60 million consumers

Note that supermarket-bought olive oil labels must always be read carefully. To facilitate our task, the magazine 60 Millions de Consumeters conducted an analysis on numerous oils sold in supermarkets. Our colleagues have selected the best olive oil at the end of their studies. Extra virgin prima donna This is how Lidl stands out from the rest. This product, sold for less than 7 euros, is accessible to everyone. According to experts, its structure is unusual and reliable. This is due to the absence of phthalates, hydrocarbons and endocrine disruptors.

A score of 16/20

This olive oil thus gets a score of 16/20. “Besides its very reasonable price, this oil stands out because of its cleanliness. It is the only one in the panel that does not contain any pollutants. It has all the qualities of an oil used every day, with a balanced and light fruitiness., says the magazine. That said, other oils have also convinced our colleagues. This is about Reflet de France AOP Oil Which is second in the ranking and gets a good score of 15/20. then comes Estoublon Mogador oil with a score of 14/20.