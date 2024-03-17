Technology

Do you use a protective case for your smartphone?

This week, the question we want to ask you is a very simple one: Do you use your smartphone with or without a case?

Smartphone brands regularly go out of their way to offer their products in some attractive, sophisticated and refined colors. Except that the phone in question often ends up in a protective case to protect it as it should. It is enough to essentially call into question the effort put in by the manufacturer in terms of design. Unless of course you choose a transparent case.

at home Friendroid, we see a lot of smartphones passing by week after week and we must admit that we don’t always take the trouble to keep them safe in a protective case. When we test it we have to carefully determine the design of the device and this type of shell hinders us in this task. Transparency is needed: we must also admit that there is undoubtedly an element of laziness that explains this behavior, the unconscious group that we are.

Anyway, this week we want to know what’s going on for you.

Do you put a case on your smartphone?

So, our question is very simple, but very interesting: Do you use a protective case on your smartphone?

Do you use a protective case on your smartphone?

As always, feel free to augment your answer with some arguments in the comment section of this article. Just make sure to maintain a polite and caring exchange.

