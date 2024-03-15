Hackers hijack your numbers to hack your account

Your smartphone is your digital safe, but the key is at risk. Hackers are now targeting eSIMs, these virtual SIM cards, to hijack your numbers and loot your accounts. Find out how to protect yourself from this new and growing threat.

Pirates redouble their ingenuity. His new target? The eSIM, this virtual SIM card is present in recent smartphones. More practical than physical cards, they also attract desire. How can we protect ourselves from this new threat when it will soon be possible to convert a SIM card to an eSIM without asking the operator?

eSIM Hack: Protect Your Accounts Before It’s Too Late

Your cell phone, once a simple communication tool, has now become the key to your digital life. Bank accounts, messaging, social networks, It’s all tied to your phone number. But did you know that these precious keys can be hijacked by pirates?

eSIMs, these virtual SIM cards integrated into recent smartphones, offer many advantages. But they also attract the attention of cybercriminals. Indeed, unlike physical SIM cards, eSIMs can be Remotely reprogrammedA study by FAACT.

Hackers usually take your login credentials for your mobile operator account through phishing, brute force or data leak. Once connected, they initiate the transfer of your number to a new device equipped with an eSIM. They then generate an activation QR code that they scan with their smartphone, Stolen your number without your knowledge.

Having your phone number hacked can have disastrous consequences. Hackers can Steal your money By fraudulent transfer, Hack your sensitive accounts (banking, messaging, etc.) or worse, Your identity stolen To deceive your loved ones.

Fortunately, there are ways to protect against this new threat:

Strengthen your password : Use strong, unique passwords for your mobile carrier and online accounts.

: Use strong, unique passwords for your mobile carrier and online accounts. Enable two-factor authentication : Each connection will require an additional code sent via SMS or through a dedicated app.

: Each connection will require an additional code sent via SMS or through a dedicated app. Favor strong authentication : For banking and financial accounts, choose physical key or two-factor authentication applications.

Beware of phishing attempts and never share your login credentials. If you suspect hacking, contact your mobile operator immediately.

