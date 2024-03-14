The cult game is finally available without DRM and at a low price

God of War, the legendary game released in 2018 on PS4, is now available DRM-free on GOG. In addition to that, players can get a great deal as a nice reduction allows them to get the Santa Monica title for a low price.

God of War was already part of the cult license in Sony’s catalog before the release of the 2018 episode on PS4. However, this opus, considered one of the greatest games of all time, gave the saga a whole new dimension.

God of War, available on PC with 4K and DLSS, deserves the interest of those who haven’t discovered it yet. They may do it somewhat uniquely, Because God of War is now available DRM-free on GOG.

God of War is available without DRM and for a low price on GOG

GOG, which regularly offers free games to the public, announced that God of War is now available on its platform without DRM. As a bonus, you can benefit from a nice discount on the Sony Hit, because of its price €25.05 instead of €49.99 until March 29.

What will this lack of DRM change for you? Already, this means that no activation or online connection is required to play the Santa Monica Studio title. Without this technology intended to prevent unauthorized copying and distribution of the game, You can enjoy it without connecting to GOG and on any computer.

Since you don’t go through the client directly to access the DRM-free version of God of War, another member of your family could very well use your GOG account to play other software (or another unprotected game).

GOG is known for offering dDRM-free titles, unlike Steam. On the CD Projekt platform, we find unprotected games like Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition or Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Community wishlists show they anticipate the release of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on GOG and Ghost of Tsushima, which are coming soon to Steam.

Thus, players can enjoy their products in comfortable conditions, At a time when the community is debating the ownership of digital content. Besides that, this promotion on God of War is a good chance to find it without breaking the bank.

Remember that Sony, which is releasing more and more of its exclusives on PC, still hasn’t launched God of War Ragnarok on this support.