Christophe Dechavan calls all France to witness and Quail shakes his fist at the Epoque.

Since its identification, HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, has been the cause Shock waves across the world. Quickly, many hypothesized ideas about the transmission and origin of the disease began to circulate. Show every Saturday evening What an era!, hosted by Christophe Dechavanne and Léa Salame, with different and diverse speakers, allows to address topics affecting the current society. And it was last night that Christophe Dechavan decided Give an excuse ! More than 40 years after the discovery of the virus, IFOP regularly questions preconceived notions surrounding HIV. Last November, the organization published a survey it conducted on “seduction.”Preconceptions of young people about AIDS“. In a 32-page document, the IFOP revealed alarming statistics about the lack of knowledge about HIV among young people aged 15 to 24. Alarming statistics that give. Feeling back in the 80s Where there was very little knowledge about this virus.

“That’s a lie”

More than 1,000 young people were questioned to determine the IFOP study Preconceived ideas that still have a hard life and whether young people in particular were well informed about HIV. And although it’s 2024 and you’d think things would have gotten better by then, it seems that’s far from the case. For example, 30% of respondents (…)

Read more on Closer

“Stop…”: Lia Salame and Cyril Faraud trolled live by a minister

Jeannefie Jansens: “22 kg in three months”, she talks about the unusual illness that affected her

Anuchka Delon in marble: These desperate warnings from Alain-Fabian’s ex remain a dead letter

Guillaume Canet: “Very complicated to…”, cash actor on Benoît Jacquot’s film whose presentation raises questions

“You will find…”: Jean-Pascal Lacoste in mourning, announcing the death of a loved one