Do you have an appointment at CBP One? They clarify doubts about the new changes

Immigrants along the southern border of the United States are concerned about recent changes to the CBP One application, which is used to request an appointment to enter the country.

This changes, announced last week, will reduce the time it takes migrants to request an appointment from 24 to 12 hours. Additionally, to combat fraud, only family members or travel companions who share a common destination in the United States may be included in the application.

This has raised questions about what will happen to groups that have already been formed, in which some members may have a different fate.

Immigration Attorney Jose Guerrero convert With journalist Daniel Benitez on this topic.

Guerrero mentioned that the official CBP statement specifies that to avoid fraud, family groups or people traveling must have the same destination. If a group is denied entry, it is for this reason. The change is effective from March 4 and applies to everyone, regardless of whether they are registered.

“No one should be surprised if they are denied entry. It is for this reason. This has already been implemented. Nowhere does it say that those who are already registered do not apply,” he said.

Application Process: CBP One

Similarly, he clarified that there is no information on how applications will be processed under these new changes, or what will happen to those who were already in the group. However, it is important to remember that records cannot be duplicated, as this may cause the entry to be deleted.

Those who already have a CBP ONE appointment

For those who already have an appointment at the port of entry, the message is clear: they must go to their appointment, the expert said.

The changes are for those who have been requesting appointments since March 4.

However, he clarified, it is likely that the changes made in respect of family groups or travel groups will apply to those who already have an appointment. Despite this, it is not recommended to cancel a shift if you already have it.

Summary of CBP One Appointment Changes

Beginning March 4, applicants will have the opportunity to schedule their appointments between 12:00 PM and 11:59 PM Eastern Time.

Group members turning jointly must have the same destination address in the US.

Only one submission per group is allowed.

To make an appointment in the app, you must be physically in the area of ​​central or northern Mexico (including Mexico City and Guadalajara).

Once an appointment notification is received, one has 23 hours to accept and schedule it.