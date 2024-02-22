Finally a game you can play legally, you won’t be able to guess what’s going on!

There is nothing more satisfying than being able to buy a game without needing parental approval. For GTA fans, many of whom were children when they started playing GTA, they enjoy the fact that they are now legally old enough to buy the game.

This may seem like an insignificant milestone to celebrate, and yet, it’s something that excites the GTA fan community.

Of course, some of us are as seasoned as old oaks, which means that being legally aged has no bearing on our enjoyment. That said, we will still celebrate with the young players, if only to relive our now-gone youth for a while.

“It’s so weird to think that I started playing GTA when I was eight years old and it’s still my favorite game,” said one player.

Another player noted how old he will be when the next GTA launches; It is a glimpse of a dark future that no one wanted to remember. Osstj7737 said on Reddit, “What seems strange to me is that if the current trend continues, I’ll be over 40 when the next game comes out.”

In the spirit of celebration, don’t forget to watch the GTA VI trailer again.

GTA VI is all set to take over the lives of many players once launched. In fact, some would say it already is, the excitement surrounding this long-awaited title. With the map rumored to be larger and more ambitious in size than expected, as well as a leaked mini-game that fans are already loving, there are plenty of reasons to endure the arduous wait until its release. get out

Still, while it will probably be worth the wait – otherwise Rockstar Games would have to go into hiding – some of us realize that GTA VI could be our final GTA game. As one player explained, “The crazy thing is that GTA VII might be our last GTA. »

And with that, I give you a bitter comfort that even though most of us are now old enough to buy GTA VI, the clock of time is forever slipping through our fingers.