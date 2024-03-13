Dismembered body in New York apartment: Childhood friend charged with brutal murder

Colin Small, recently murdered and dismembered in his apartment in the Bronx (NYC), was allegedly the victim of Sheldon Johnson Jr., a childhood friend who became a criminal activist after spending 25 years in prison.

Small (44) and Johnson Jr. (48) He grew up in Harlem And when they became adults, their lives were criminal, Spend time in jail together at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Westchester County, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenney said yesterday. Daily news.

W. 162 cents. 979 Summit Ave near the Inn. Residents of the building where Smalls lived at Highbridge They listened Screams and pleas are coming from your apartment From the sixth floor around 1 a.m. on March 5 and later Two shots. When officers were called, they found the torso and hands. Detectives obtained a search warrant and When they returned, they found more organs and the victim’s head in the refrigerator.

It was later determined that the remains belonged to Nana, who was found Shot in the head. On Thursday, Johnson Jr. was arrested as a suspect after being captured on the building’s surveillance cameras. “Super” too He saw the suspect get into the victim’s blue Audi car and return in an Uber wearing a blonde wig. He was detained without bail.

There was also a small scale inside Small’s apartment, leading police to investigate what led to the murder. Use of drugs. The motive behind the crime is yet to be revealed. At the time, Johnson Jr. was working for the Queens Defenders law firm and living in the King Towers public housing complex (NYCHA) in Harlem, Manhattan.

Johnson Jr He was released 10 months ago. In May 2023, after serving a 25-year prison sentence for robbery in 1997 when he was a young adult. Just a month ago he appeared as a guest on Joe Rogan’s successful podcast to talk about his work against violence after a long stint in prison.

New York Post Public A recent photo of suspect Johnson Jr. smiling with Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg.

All charges are mere allegations and they are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Similar case in recent days Two heads and several limbs were found in wooded areas in Nassau County, Long Island (NY). Four people have been arrested, but no one has been charged with murder.

In January, a dismembered body was found in an apartment refrigerator Brooklyn (NYC). It was later determined that he was an ex-convict who went missing in March 2022.