Disney just invested $1.5 billion in the famous Epic Games game

In its eternal search for new growth levers, Disney has just announced its (very large) investment – 1.5 billion dollars, that’s what – in the firm Epic Games, the famous American studio producer of video games. Gears of War, Unreal tournament, Infinity Blade Or Fortnite…

It is also this last title that particularly piqued Disney’s interest, Fortnite Tends to be its own playful ecosystem. Therefore, integrating play allows you to highlight your brand, which, for example, Lego has done very well. LEGO FortniteAn independent fork that is no longer Battle Royale (eg Fortnite) but a kind of survivor game (a la Minecraft).

In its press release, Disney states that it wants to “work with Epic Games to create a new games and entertainment universe in which consumers (yes, that’s a used word) will play, watch and buy content from the Disney universe.” , Pixar , Marvel, Star Wars etc.” We can already see that coming The Mandalorian Fortnite, Toy Story Fortnite, Mickey Fortnite etc

Collaboration, a real business plan

The operation will undoubtedly also make it possible to relaunch the MCU, which is losing momentum, though Fortnite Marvel has “welcomed” superheroes, ie licenses operated by Disney. It must be said that the company led by Tim Sweeney has made collaboration with brands a real business, as NFL, Balenciaga, John Wick License and many other titles have also been associated with this sport in the past. .

In any event, the agreement between Disney and Epic Games should not only concern Disney “invasion”. Fortnite. : Epic Games, which also features the Unreal Engine, a widely used video game engine in the world of the series (especially on the series The Mandalorian), thus may work on future Disney productions for the small and big screens.