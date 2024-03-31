A game publisher buys this cult license and announces an official sequel

the world of Financial acquisition And intellectual properties Sometimes something is exciting. domain of Video game There are no exceptions to the rule, especially with license As profitable as GTA And A License highly appreciated, which has now become sisters in the same groupthat Take two.

Take-Two: A very exciting takeover of Gearbox Software

While Rockstar is actively working to complete the games GTA 6 And to avoid (while maintaining) leaks of rumors and information about their future gameThe parent company of one of the world’s largest video game studios doesn’t sit idle. In the shadow of shareholders, intellectual properties, and big money, there are a lot of interesting things happening that you need to watch to learn more about the video game landscape. The latest scare was the Embracer Group’s pass (New name of the infamous THQ Nordic), Which went private again last month. The group is in serious financial trouble and wants to get rid of licenses and entities that are not sufficient or no longer profitable. A few weeks ago, he had already launched Saber Interactive (and its subsidiaries), sold to Beacon Interactive for $247 million. In total, between June and December 2023, Embracer sold or closed nearly ten studios, and laid off more than 1,300 employees. And it’s not over.

\ud83d\udea8 Embracer Group sells Gearbox Entertainment to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for $460 million. Gearbox is now part of Take-Two, licenses like Borderlands, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland and others also belong to Take-Two. pic.twitter.com/V2kVp2ItaC March 28, 2024

Indeed, the official transaction between Embracer and Take-Two was recently announced. The latter would have bought Gearbox Studios, which is particularly known for licensing Borderlands, Brothers in Arms, Duke Newcome, Homeworld, Remnant And Risk of rain. The purchase was made for a “modest” sum of $460 million. Far from the 1.38 billion originally sought by Embracer in 2021. But there is a twist though. Indeed, this enormous figure of over a billion dollars includes various bonuses that Take-Two will be able to buy based on the studio’s performance over a 6-year period. We don’t know the details of this return, but it will be worth monitoring closely, because This could mean that Take-Two could acquire other popular licenses on the cheap in the next few years. Additionally, in a press release, Take-Two has already revealed important information that will please fans: “Gearbox and 2K are actively developing the next installment of the Borderlands franchise“. It is necessary to understand here, Borderland 4 comes, and it will be under the auspices of Take-Two that it sees the light of day. In another press release, Sulfur CEO of Gearbox Randy Pitchford indicated that he was pleased with the transaction, noting in particular that “The Take-Two/2K gearbox will help take it to the next level.“