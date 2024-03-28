Disney and Florida’s governor reached an agreement and ended the legal disputes

A recent agreement between Disney and the Florida government ends legal disputes, opening new avenues for theme park development.

A long-running legal dispute between Disney and Governor’s Administration Florida, Ron DeSantisAn agreement was concluded upon completion that promised a change in administration and future development of the lands. Mundo de Walt Disney. The agreement comes after nearly two years of legal battles, triggered by a series of political and legislative changes in the state. FloridaAccording to Telemundo 51.

The conflict occurred when Decentis And Florida Legislaturedominated by Republicans, intervened in the management of Central Florida Tourism Oversight DistrictAn organization responsible for overseeing the lands where iconic parks are located Disney. This was a direct response to the state of the movement Disney Said to be against the law of the state in question “Don’t Say Gay” (Don’t Say Gay), which prohibits the discussion of topics related to sexual orientation and gender identity in school classrooms. Disney argued that the law violated their right to freedom of expression, causing the company Take legal action against the stateAccording to the agency Ap.

After intense negotiations, Disney and Ron DeSantis’ administration reached a consensus



According to the agency EFE, Tensions rose quicklyA culmination in a series of cross-claims. Disney filed a suit against Decentis And his appointees argued that the law and the district changes violated their constitutional rights. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in January, but the legal dispute continues on other fronts, including an action to void a contract signed by the district. Disney Before the change in administration. In accordance with these agreements, designated by Decentisundermined the district’s new authority over design and construction in Disney World. DisneyIn turn, deployed in state courts Validate and enforce said agreements.

The resolution of the conflict was outlined with the approval of the agreement by the Board of Central Florida Tourist District, marking the end of hostilities and opening avenues towards future cooperation. The basic terms of the agreement include the abandonment of certain previously established agreements and development plans, the location of which A new comprehensive plan. This new approach will facilitate future changes and lay the groundwork for negotiations between the two organizations, he reported. Local 10

The resolution of a nearly two-year legal battle between the entertainment giant and the state of Florida will facilitate investment and job creation in the region (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

An important part of the agreement included Disney suspending any appeals on the still-pending federal lawsuit, pending negotiations on a new development agreement, among other related issues. Additionally, Disney agrees to drop two state lawsuits filed against the district, including one related to public records.

According to AP, Walt Disney World Resort President, Jeff Wahl, expressed satisfaction with the agreement, highlighting that it not only ends the current litigation but also promotes a constructive engagement with the district’s new administration. The agreement is seen as an opportunity to boost investment, employment and economic development in the state of Florida.