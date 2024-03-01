“They will take away your residence”

“If you continue to travel to Cuba they will take away your residency in the United States.” This is not the first time that a Cuban resident living in Miami, United States, has received warnings from American government officials for requesting asylum under the Cuban Adjustment Act and then continuing to travel to the island.

The Cuban resident, who has lived in the United States for nearly 18 years, received a warning from an immigration official when he returned from a trip to the island with his wife and children in late January. The official recommended that they not return to Cuba, alleging that the process of revoking the residency of Cubans living abroad would soon begin.

“He told him that they were going to start removing the residences, maybe not today or tomorrow, but that They were going to remove the residences Because how are you going to leave a country that you’re fleeing and you’re going to return there,” Cuban’s wife Javier Diaz warned at the Miami airport, told a reporter.

Warnings to Cubans from Miami traveling to Cuba: They will lose residency

“They checked our passports, they sent my husband to enter the ‘immigration room’, they checked his passport, they let him go and when we were reaching the exit gate, another officer asked him for his passport,” the woman added. , which ” She checked again and asked him if he had entered by border, but he said by boat.

Although the man mentioned to the officer that he had taken advantage of the Cuban Adjustment Act and had lived in the United States for nearly 18 years with a permanent green card, the officer insisted on advising him against future trips to the island.

The official also mentioned that even if he has acquired US citizenship, it can be revoked in case of fraud. It should be noted that the family in question has made an average of eight or nine trips to Cuba over the past six years.

Earlier, the Miami lawyer also warned Cubans living in the United States.

Lawyer Jose Guerrero points out on Univision 23, “It’s important to keep in mind that these people may be questioned upon returning to the United States or may have issues with citizenship, people who apply for asylum, win their cases. are and are returning to the island. This may cause problems again when logging in.”



