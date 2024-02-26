These are the five best herbal infusions to lower high blood pressure naturally Health | magazine

A person has high blood pressure when the systolic pressure exceeds 130 mmHg and the diastolic pressure is equal to or greater than 80 mmHg, values ​​that promote the development of long-term cardiovascular diseases.

The ideal thing to lower rates is to implement good lifestyle habits such as healthy eating or exercise; However, consuming infusions can also be beneficial.

And there are herbs that, for centuries, have been used in homemade medicinal recipes for their various health benefits that range from controlling blood pressure levels to lowering blood sugar.

Top 5 Inspirations Against High Blood Pressure

Rosemary infusion

Rosemary infusion is able to delay free radicals from aging the human body Photo: Freepik

This kitchen herb contains flavonoids that fight free radicals that accelerate the aging of arteries. For this reason, its infusion improves blood circulation and prevents hypertension.

Olive leaf infusion

Olive leaves have antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that allow the arteries to dilate, which helps manage stress. In addition, it helps prevent cholesterol and high blood glucose levels.

Chamomile tea

Due to its relaxing effects that relieve stress, chamomile promotes dilation of blood vessels and lowers blood pressure, as published by El Mundo.

Lavender tea

Lavender infusion helps to control stress. Photo: Freepik

Lavender infusion is a drink that protects the vascular system and improves blood circulation due to its high coumarin content. This calming property reduces stress and reduces the tension it creates.

Oregano tea

Oregano is a plant that is rich in carvacrol, a compound that cleans the arteries, it also has anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve high blood pressure.

