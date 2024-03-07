direct. War in Ukraine: Sweden officially becomes NATO’s 32nd member during a ceremony in Washington
According to Washington, Sweden’s accession to NATO represents a “strategic failure” of Russia.
American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken estimated that Sweden’s integration into NATO represented a “strategic defeat” suffered by Russia.
Sweden became NATO’s 32nd member today with the handing over of official documents during a ceremony in Washington, the Scandinavian country that chose to end two centuries of non-alignment, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Everything comes to those who wait,” said American diplomat Antony Blinken, referring to the lengthy ratification process among the 31 members.
The Kremlin says Emmanuel Macron is increasing France’s “involvement” in the Ukraine conflict
“Mr Macron is convinced of his policy of seeking a strategic defeat for our country and he continues to increase the level of direct involvement of France in the conflict in Ukraine”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a video broadcast by a Russian journalist in Telegram. A statement that followed comments by the French president not ruling out sending Western troops there. A possibility rejected by most of his peers.
Paris reaffirms its “unwavering support” for Moldova in the face of the Russian threat
France on Thursday reaffirmed its “unwavering support” for the “independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Moldova, whose president was welcomed at the Elysee to conclude a defense pact between the two countries. A week after Transnistria separatists called for the “protection” of Moscow, which maintains 1,500 troops in the region, which borders Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron and his counterpart Maia Sandu called on Russia in a joint statement to “withdraw its forces illegally deployed on Moldovan territory . . .
Jordan Bardella told Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron told political parties that French support for Ukraine has ‘no limits’
President Emmanuel Macron explained to party leaders this Thursday that there are “no limits”, “no red lines” to France’s support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, officials reported. PCF and RN Fabian Roussel and Jordan Bardella are leaving Elysee. The president of the far-right party confirmed that he had urged “France not to go to war with Russia” during the nearly three-hour meeting, also criticizing Prime Minister Gabriel Ettel’s comments. RN for “Army of Foreign Occupation”.
On Russian television, we joke about the first French city being demolished first
Marine Tondelier deplores the “problem of art lovers”.
“It’s really an amateur problem at this point,” said the head of ecologists Marine Tondelier about Emmanuel Macron’s recent declarations, presenting “viralist declarations”.
The president wants to talk about Ukraine, we need to talk about it too #Gaza.
Mass murder, possible genocide: France must call for a cease-fire quickly and decisively.
I appeal to the courage of France, to return its strong voice internationally. pic.twitter.com/vip3i9Y9u5
— Marine Tondelier (@marinetondelier) March 7, 2024
Olivier Faure (PS) accuses Emmanuel Macron of offering “unprecedented clarity” to Vladimir Putin
Socialists’ boss Olivier Faure accused the head of state of “getting” the unity of “all” Westerners against France and offered “unprecedented clarity” to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the fact that “none of these countries wants to bow down.” .soldiers.”
Manuel Bompard (LFI) calls for “more measure”.
“I invite him to be a little more measured,” La France coordinator Insomize Manuel Bompard declared to the press upon his arrival at the Elysée, condemning the speech as “disgraceful”, “segregating” and “weakening” France. Emmanuel Macron welcomed party leaders on Thursday to discuss the conflict in Ukraine that promises to be turbulent ahead of a parliamentary vote, with the opposition unanimously condemning the president’s “irresponsible” comments on the possibility of sending troops.
Russia summons US ambassador over ‘attempted interference’
Russia summoned the American ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, this Thursday to condemn what Moscow views as “attempts to interfere” in its internal affairs by American NGOs, a week before the presidential election. Moscow has accused three American NGOs of “implementing programs and projects of anti-Russian orientation with the support of the embassy” and “seeking to recruit agents of influence under the guise of educational and cultural exchanges.” The ministry threatened US embassy staff with expulsion if they were “involved in such actions”.
A senior Russian official says the conflict is likely to spread across Europe
Sweden officially joins NATO
After two centuries of neutrality followed by military non-alignment and two years of negotiations, Sweden will officially become NATO’s 32nd member this Thursday, a major step for a country that has so far been careful not to anger Moscow. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson is traveling to Washington, where US diplomatic chief Antony Blinken is to officially receive the ratification documents. The latter was obtained through hard struggle after long negotiations with certain members of the Alliance. Russia last week vowed to take “restrictive measures” in response to Stockholm’s annexation.
White House says Russian strike on Odessa shows ‘urgent need’ for military aid for Ukraine
The Russian strike on Odessa on Wednesday is a reminder of the “urgent need” for military assistance to Ukraine, and especially “for anti-aircraft defense systems”, a spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council commented on Wednesday. American executive judges say it is too early to say whether the strike, which killed five people, targeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was traveling to the southern Ukrainian port city with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The European Union condemns the strike on Odessa
Several European leaders condemned the attack by the Russians in Odessa on Wednesday during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly condemned the “despicable attack on Odessa”. “No one is afraid of this new attempt at terrorism — certainly not the two leaders on the ground or the courageous Ukrainian people. More than ever, we stand with Ukraine.” For his part, European Council President Charles Michel asserts: “The attack (…) is a further sign of Russia’s cowardly tactics in its war of aggression against Ukraine. It is reprehensible, and this “does not even comply. Kremlin Rules.”
Russian strike on Odessa kills 5
A Russian strike on Odessa on Wednesday, during a visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the southern Ukrainian port city, killed five people, the Ukrainian navy announced. “We confirm the attack on the port infrastructure of the city of Odessa. We confirm the death of five people. There are also wounded,” spokesman Dmytro Platenchuk also confirmed, adding that the attack took place while a Greek delegation was visiting the port. With the Ukrainian head of state.
Why is the National Assembly going to vote?
Emmanuel is to present the results of an international conference on expanding military support for Ukraine held last week in Paris to party leaders behind closed doors. The French strategy will then be the subject of debate, followed by a vote in parliament – in the National Assembly next Tuesday, then in the Senate on Wednesday.
RN targeted by majority on support of Russia
Government spokeswoman Prisca Thévenot also ruled on Wednesday that it was “quite clear that the national rally” was not linked to the executive position, which is “to deny that Vladimir Putin wins”. Traveling to The Hague, Prime Minister Gabriel Aile also accused the RN of “supporting Russia more than Ukraine”.
Emmanuel Macron welcomes party leaders on Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron received party leaders to discuss the conflict ahead of a parliamentary vote in Ukraine on Thursday, after raising the prospect of a military presence on the ground that has revived divisions ahead of European elections. “I think it will clarify the situation”, the head of state told a few reporters on the sidelines of a trip to Prague on Tuesday. “It’s a moment of truth,” added those around him, pointing to cracks in the “consensus” seen last summer on Kiev’s support again.