direct. War in Ukraine: Sweden officially becomes NATO’s 32nd member during a ceremony in Washington

The Kremlin says Emmanuel Macron is increasing France’s “involvement” in the Ukraine conflict

“Mr Macron is convinced of his policy of seeking a strategic defeat for our country and he continues to increase the level of direct involvement of France in the conflict in Ukraine”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a video broadcast by a Russian journalist in Telegram. A statement that followed comments by the French president not ruling out sending Western troops there. A possibility rejected by most of his peers.

