Arina Sabalenka reacts to the death of her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

Here on March 11, 2024, Aryana Sabalenka expressed her grief after the death of her former colleague.

Sports – This “Broken Hearts”. Belarusian tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka expressed her grief this Wednesday, March 20, after the death of her former partner Konstantin Koltsov, who died earlier this week in Florida. She makes it clear that they are no longer together.

In a press release issued by her agent, the world no “The death of Constantine is an unimaginable tragedy”. “And even though we weren’t together anymore, I’m heartbroken. Please respect my privacy and the privacy of his family during this difficult time.”, she continues. The same message was relayed on his social network.

Koltsov, a former Belarusian professional hockey player, died Monday in Miami. “Probably by suicide”, Miami-Dade County, Florida police announced Tuesday. He was 42 years old.

Former NHL hockey player

Sabalenka, 25, is in Miami where she is set to make her WTA 1000 tournament debut on Friday. Tournament organizers said Tuesday that she did not ask to be removed from the draw and that she had “Intention to Play”.

Her future opponent, Spaniard Paula Badosa, who is very close to the Belarusian, said she expected the match. “discomfort”. “I know the situation, I know what’s going on. It’s a little shocking to me, because she’s my best friend and I don’t want her to suffer.”she said.

Konstantin Koltsov, who played in the North American Ice Hockey Championship NHL, had three children with his wife Julia, whom he divorced in 2020 before starting a relationship with Aryana Sabalenka.

