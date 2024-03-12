Hard blow for Luis Enrique before Nice

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

If we consider that Ligue 1 is already almost in the pocket of PSG, with ten points ahead of Brest and eleven ahead of Monaco, the capital club has two other objectives to focus on: the Champions League and the French Cup. While waiting to know the poster for its quarter of C1, a place in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France against Nice, this Wednesday evening (9:10 pm), in the event of qualification with the possibility of meeting Rennes in the park in the semi-finals.

Marquinhos is still not training

For this meeting, however, Luis Enrique will have to deal with a heavy blow. Indeed, according to information from Le Parisien and l’Equipe, Marquinhos’ physical problems are starting to progress. The PSG captain is still not back in mass training after suffering an Achilles tendon injury ahead of the return match against Real Sociedad, evident by his absence yesterday. For starters, Marquinhos will be absent for the Nice reception tomorrow evening. On the other hand, Luis Enrique should line up several saved executives against Reims on Sunday, such as Mbappé, Dembélé and Vitinha.