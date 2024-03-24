direct. Bordeaux-Bègles – Stade Toulousein: Toulouse hit back early in the second half! Follow Top 14 Match Live

8:55 pm Words by Julian Marchand

Back after spending two months with the French team, Julien Marchand (28 years; 37 selections), Stade Toulouse hooker, talks about his enthusiasm and desire for continuity on his return to the “red and black” jersey, against Bordeaux on Sunday 24 March. Bègles, Matmut Atlantique (9:05 pm), on the occasion of the 19th day of the Top 14. His interview can be found here.