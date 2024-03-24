direct. Bordeaux-Bègles – Stade Toulousein: Toulouse hit back early in the second half! Follow Top 14 Match Live
It was truly shocking that the spectators at Metmut-Atlantic witnessed this Sunday, March 24 evening. The rugby players of Union Bordeaux-Bagles welcome the players from Stade Toulouse at the end of the 19th day of the Top 14.
61′ Toulouse Test
This match is not over! What speed for Antoine Dupont to take a brilliant pass from his pocket for Mathis Lebel to score Toulouse’s third try. Amazing! Malia transforms.
59′ Toulouse residents press on
The stadium has been surrounded by UBB 22m in recent minutes, while Pita Ahki’s effort has completely revived this meeting.
53′ Exit Jalibert
Bordeaux fly-half Paul Costes looks affected after a tackle. Back on the pitch, the French international finally leaves his place.
53′ Toulouse try!
Two and a half drinking under the pillar! A quickly played penalty by Julien Marchand monopolizes Bordelise, who then latches on to a rising Tongan who crosses the net and revives Toulouse! Malia transforms.
49′ Barasi enters!
He replaces Arthur Retier, who is out with an injury.
45′ New blood in the Toulouse side
Cross, Aldegheri, Bale, Mefou come into play. Toulouse launches his armada, while Costes returns to the pitch!
43′ Toulouse penalty kick
Mallia takes advantage of the penalty to find a touch a few meters from the opposition line.
40′ Second half begins
Bordelis lead 24 to 7.
Half time!
Toulouse trailed by 17 points at the break at Matmut Atlantic at the end of a difficult first period, highlighted by Yoram Moifana’s quick try after about a minute of play. Toulouse then lost Thomas Ramos to injury, then Paul Costes to a yellow card.
40′ Bordeaux test
Straight from Romain Burros! After a scrum on the right was seen on the left wing, the UBB back found a gap in the Toulouse defense and immediately after the siren came to crucify the “red and black” under the poles.
39′ Bordelais approved
The scrum ends with a Bordeaux foul in the scrum. The people of Toulouse will be able to go again, while Siren is very close.
37′ Good defense by DuPont
UBB hooker, Maxime Lamothe, faces the one-night opener and tries to get the better of his opponent, but eventually loses control of the ball as he flattens out, thanks in particular to a good return by Antoine Dupont.
35′ yellow for expenses
The Toulouse center is sanctioned with a yellow card for this voluntary forward. Jalibert will find the key.
35′ requested the TMO
Referee Damian asks for video on a possible voluntary forward from Paul Costes on Penaud. If the Bordeaux winger recovered the ball, he looked to be in a favorable position to calmly slot under the posts.
32′ Toulouse Test
Toulouse reaction! It’s Jack Willis who puts his people back in the game. But the referee asks for the video. “I see the top of the ball touching the white line” suggests Adrian Marbot, match referee. The test is valid! Malia transforms.
30′ Label loses the ball
On his wing, Lebel tries to find a teammate inside, but his lofted ball is well read by a Bordeaux player.
28′ What a power of Bordeaux
“Red and Black” is troubled by Bordelli’s good defense who manages to impose a hell of a physical challenge.
24′ New Bordeaux try!
Toulouse is underwater! Another loss of ball for the visitors that benefited Maxime Loukou, whose kicking game, although impaired early in the match, perfectly found TGV Damien Penaud who got the better of Mathis Lebel and scored the third try for Bordelis.
21′ Bordeaux try!
Maritimes scored another try through Tevita Tatafu. After a few attacking phases, the locals found fault with an overturn on the left where the Japanese made the difference and finished close to the corner. Luku is missing (again).
20′ Bordelis advances dangerously
The locals are a few meters away from the goal line and multiply the attack. Toulouse responds in defence.
17′ Toulouse lose the ball
“Roge et Noir” lost control of the ball in this attack. On a Bordelis clearance, Malia is at fault for the forward. Melee would be Bordeaux.
15′ Lukou misses again
Another missed kick for UBB No 9 who misses his penalty. Toulouse is breathing and will be able to break free.
9′ Ramos gets hit in the ribs
The Stade Toulouse full-back/fly-half will hit the ribs after the first action of the match. He gave way to Antoine Dupont.
7′ Toulouse forward
Under the impetus of its captain’s accession, the inhabitants of Toulouse pressed on their opponents.
4′ Antoine Dupont’s entry!
Thomas Ramos looks touched! The shock will come from the very first attempt of the match. It was Antoine Dupont who entered the game from the first minute of the game.
2′ Bordeaux try!
Yoram finds Moffana on his wing and takes advantage of the space to move forward. Neither Ramos nor Ahki manage to stop him. Luku does not transform.
1 ‘Here we go!
Kick-off is provided at Metmut Atlantic!
8:55 pm Words by Julian Marchand
Back after spending two months with the French team, Julien Marchand (28 years; 37 selections), Stade Toulouse hooker, talks about his enthusiasm and desire for continuity on his return to the “red and black” jersey, against Bordeaux on Sunday 24 March. Bègles, Matmut Atlantique (9:05 pm), on the occasion of the 19th day of the Top 14. His interview can be found here.
8:50 pm Antoine Dupont returns
The Stade Toulouse star returns with Toulouse after being absent since February 3 due to his participation in the French 7s squad. He will start tonight’s session on the bench.
8:40 pm Watch out for the match referee
This Sunday evening, on the pitch of Metmut Atlantic, Adrien Marbot (41) will find two teams he knows well, and especially Toulouse, the original team of his fondest memory as a referee. Read here.
8:35 pm Major absence on UBB side
This last minute information is provided by journalist Dorian Malvesi. Louis Bielle-Biarrey has been seized for this evening’s meeting. Pablo Uberti will start on the wing.
8:30 pm A Gala Poster!
Two weeks before the Champions Cup round of 16, this summit meeting (day 19 of the Top 14) will allow third, co-leaders Toulouse to calibrate for their first match at full strength (or nearly) for two months against UBB. The return of Antoine Dupont, a clash between two title contenders… this match is a gala poster!
8:20 pm UBB back to form?
“Before the doubles period, they were probably the best team in the top 14, with the best attack, they were beating everyone in the European Cup,” Clément Poitrenaud said at a press conference this week. A return to form for Bordeaux promises a great match.
8:15 pm Good duel for Matthis Lebel
On the eve of his 25th birthday, the Toulouse winger plays this Sunday March 24 (day 19 of the Top 14) in a match against Louis Biele-Bayer, Damien Penaud and Yoram Moifana, who for their part feature more regularly in France’s XV. The meeting promises to spark. “I’m not going to fixate …” Mathis Labelle challenges his rivals in the French team this Sunday
8:10 pm No Chaban-Delmas this evening
The meeting will take place this evening at Metmut Atlantique, an arena with around 42,000 seats, where Girondins de Bordeaux (Ligue 2) play during home matches. This is the same stadium that will host the Top 14 semi-finals in a few months.
At 8:00 p.m. Good evening everyone!
Welcome to live to follow the clash between Union Bordeaux-Bagels and Stade Toulouse with live commentary. Kick-off at 9:05pm at Metmut Atlantic.