Mohamed Henny settles accounts with Kylian Mbappé

This Tuesday, the Mbappé clan put influencer Mohamed Henny on notice. The latter is criticized for naming and marketing a burger from his restaurant chain Mbappé. a “Round baker’s bread, as round as Mbappé’s skull”. This did not please the player’s team, who responded by calling his lawyers. “I would like to inform you that using a public figure’s name without authorization is a violation of their intellectual property rights and their privacy. This practice is also likely to damage his reputation and public image. However, a person’s name, image and, in general, personality traits cannot be legally used without their express authorization. This is why any unauthorized use of Mr. Kylian Mbappé Lottin’s name or image causes mechanical damage to the KMA company that manages him, at least as much as the remuneration he would have received if “the use of the qualities had been authorized to Mr. Kylian Mbappé Lottin.”

For his part, an OM supporter, who did not reveal the player’s identity, responded on his account Instagram. “The inevitable happened. Terrible news… I am serious with you. Zero lies. I will not hide the fact that this is bad news. There is a football player, an international star, who has filed a complaint against me. I am your serious. My lawyer got the mail today. I’ll read it to you later. I’m not telling you who he is. I’m in shock. I didn’t think he knew who I was. He attacked me, filed a complaint. It took time and money. That’s all he has to do. I’m not hurting anybody. I’m humoring, I’m self-deprecating. I’m here to tease with jokes, but they mean nothing. I’ll see myself before the courts. I am. We’ll see, aren’t you ashamed, that’s all you have to do? Take me to court, file a complaint against me for this, nothing? I’m falling from a great height. (…) There, I from a skyscraper. falls. He has no face. At the same time, he is not human, he is …” But before he could say more, he stopped himself. The matter will be resolved in court.