Real Madrid, the incredible controversy

Real Madrid’s win over Sevilla FC on Sunday evening could be called into question by refereeing irregularities.

Real Madrid beat Sevilla FC on Sunday with a late (1-0) Luka Modric goal to temporarily move nine points clear of Girona – and eight points clear of Barca. An important victory in the title race that can however be called into question. A strange controversy has surfaced in recent hours in Spain.

In the 63rd minute of the game, the match referee, Isidoro Díaz de Mera, had to leave the pitch after suffering a muscle injury in his right calf. The man concerned was then replaced by the fourth referee, Carlos Fernández Buergo. However, the latter is not required to be authorized to officiate in La Liga oppositions where video assistance is in effect.

A questionable goal?

A referee in the Primera RFEF, the Spanish third division, Carlos Fernández Buergo does not have the necessary certification to officiate games where the VAR system is accessible. An indispensable reminder is made in Article 189 of the regulations of the Spanish Football Federation.

This is therefore a loophole for Sevilla FC to exploit in terms of a potential claim. In particular, VAR was called to validate Luka Modric’s goal on Sunday evening when the Andalusians were condemned for an early offside position by Antonio Rudiger.