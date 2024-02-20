As an exception, patch 14.4 League of Legends will not be released this Wednesday, February 21.

League of Legends patch 14.4 is scheduled for this week, but exceptionally, it will not be released overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, but will be delayed by one day. Find a list of upcoming changes, a substantial list.

Exceptionally, League of Legends patch 14.4 will not be released this Wednesday, February 21.

As of 02/21/2024 03:30 BST, ranked queues will be disabled in preparation for patch 14.4. On 02/21/2024 05:00 BST, the server will be disabled and all ongoing games will end in a draw. Statistics will not be recorded for these games. Battlegrounds will be unavailable for about 3 hours. riot games

Patch 14.4

So Riot has confirmed the arrival of patch 14.4 League of Legends tomorrow evening (and not this Tuesday)! There are brand new porcelain skins in the program, but there are also numerous balancing changes to champions, some of which are very strong in the current meta.

Patch Contents 14.4

New skins

Aurelian Porcelain Protective Sole, Porcelain Morgana; Porcelain Miss Fortune, Porcelain Darius, Porcelain Graves, Porcelain Irelia, Prestige Porcelain Kindred (her skin prestige from last year)

Champion changes

buffs : Ahri, Jess, Kaisa, Lulu, Renekton, Soraka, Thrash, Volibear

Balance: K’Sante, Rek’Sai, Smolder

nerve : Aurelian Soul, Bard, Fiora, Ilaoi, Calista, Maokai, Twisted Fate Urgot, Varus, Zyra

Changes in Runes

Item changes

Black Cleaver, Ravenous Hydra, Creeper, Terminus, Hubris, Support Items

As always, these changes are on the PBE test servers, but some of them won’t be added to the live servers tonight! As a reminder, the official patch notes should be released around 8pm tomorrow.

Changes to remember

Of all the changes announced, some are more important than others: