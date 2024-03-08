86% of New Aquitaine residents say they are satisfied with their health

We must go into detail to see where the famous devil’s nests reveal regional disparities that divide society into two parts: the pampered coast, irrigated by solid access to care, and the interior where doctors, physiotherapists, radiologists are to be found. An obstacle course on a daily basis becomes…

SIf health goes, everything goes. Launched in 2018, the second edition of the Zoom Sainte Nouvelle-Aquitaine survey of the Regional Health Inspectorate (ORS) takes a snapshot of the physical and mental health behaviors and perceptions of Neo-Aquitaine residents in 2021, a time when we have barely emerged from confinement. For the question “Do you consider yourself to be in good health?” », 86.1% answered positively, especially men, with 87.2%, and slightly less women, with 85.2%. Same impressive figures as 2018.

We must go into detail to see where the famous devil’s nests reveal regional inequalities that divide society into two parts: the pampered coast, irrigated by solid access to care, and the interior where doctors, physiotherapists, radiologists prove. To be an obstacle course on a daily basis.

However, the authors of the survey slightly reduce the enthusiasm of 86% “in good health”: “If we look at the indicators one by one, this good impression is, undoubtedly, a little overestimated…”, they admit. Bordeaux public health professor François Ala doesn’t necessarily share: “People themselves are the best judges of their health,” he believes.

A “photograph” of the situation.

Julie Debere, statistician, one of the authors of the ORS Nouvelle-Aquitaine study, claims to be interested in this panorama of the perceived health of the inhabitants of the region: “This gives us a snapshot of the evolution of certain behaviors, the relationship to tobacco, to food, to addictions, to sports, which gives us It will allow the actions behind it to be implemented more efficiently.”

“Among the highlights, we observe a deterioration in psychological well-being”

“Departmental indicators are also essential to adapt the regional health project to be undertaken by the ARS (Regional Health Agency, Editor’s Note) and feed it according to the realities of the region. » Despite the possible overestimation for the first question concerning their health status, the ORS survey based on the declaration of the inhabitants, therefore in their good faith, fully agrees with the latest health barometer carried out by Public Health France. Reference survey if any.

Despite everything, many indicators worry health officials. “Among the highlights, we observe a deterioration in psychological distress,” continued Julie Debere. 28% admit to suffering from increased levels of anxiety, depression, sadness and admit to being unhappy. Women are especially affected, 35% of them. It is enormous. However, these statements must be placed in a social context: we were at the time of the survey, in 2021, not yet out of Covid, with a curfew every evening. The quality of social life is recognized as negative and for good reason…” Distress at work concerns about 80% of questions, a figure never reached before, because it is also linked to the context.

Inequality from one section to another

Almost 80% of those surveyed suffer at work, a figure never before reached

Daily smokers are on the rise, a figure that can still be attributed to the Covid lockdown. On the other hand, between 2018 and 2021 alcohol consumption decreased and physical activity levels increased slightly, all signs that show the effectiveness of public health messages, which Professor François Alla welcomes. “This photograph makes it possible to measure the effectiveness of actions taken in the face of changing behaviour. On the other hand, the differences between the departments show the reality of inequality in access to care. 94% of Girondins consider themselves in good health compared to 75% in Dordogne! Health problems The remoteness of health care provision and Socio-economic difficulties go hand in hand with cumulative vulnerabilities. ARSA has put its finger on it, which will allow regional health projects to scale. »

Bigger, more greedy, more sedentary

The survey shows that eating a balanced diet is more difficult. If 77.3% of the respondents admit to eating properly, in 2018 this was 81.4%. As a result, 54.5% consider themselves too fat, especially women – 58% of them -, a figure that was much lower in 2018. Logically, we can clearly see. That eating a less balanced diet has direct health consequences: cheap industrial food products are full of sugar, salt and fat. To this data on diet and overweight, we can add 59.9% of new Aquitaine residents who consider themselves sedentary, sitting or sleeping for more than four hours a day. The bad news is offset by a positive phenomenon: 69.5% of the region’s residents do at least thirty minutes of physical activity every day. Good feet, good eye!