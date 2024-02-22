Former PSG coach Artur Jorge dies at the age of 78

The Portuguese was on the bench in Paris twice, between 1991 and 1994, then in 1998–1999. He also won the C1 in 1987 with Porto.

Former player and coach Artur Jorge died on Thursday, February 22 in Lisbon (Portugal) at the age of 78, his family announced. “It is with great sadness that the family of Artur Jorge Braga de Mello Teixeira announce his death this morning in Lisbon, after a long illness. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his immediate family.”

He notably played on the bench for Paris Saint-Germain twice (1991–1994 and 1998–99), winning the French Championship title in 1994 and the Coupe de France title in 1993. He notably won the Coupe de France. European Champion Clubs (now Champions League) on the bench of FC Porto in 1987.

During a coaching career that began in 1980 and lasted 35 years, which took him to nine different countries, he also coached Portugal (1989–1991 and 1996–1997), Switzerland (1995–1996) and Cameroon (2004–2006). were . Besides PSG, Artur Jorge coached two other Île-de-France clubs: short-lived Matra Racing (1987–1989) and US Cretil in Ligue 2 (2006–2007). He did not coach after leaving MC Algar in 2015.

“Arthur Jorge The greatest coach I have ever had. Wise, cultured, passionate, strategist, ruthless. With him, PSG grew very quickly.”X (ex-Twitter) Michel Denisot greeted the president of the capital club during the Portuguese’s first visit. PSG sent their best wishes “The Man with the Famous Mustache”, “Scholars and French Speakers”.

As a player, Artur Jorge would be associated with Benfica (1968–1975), where he played seven years as a striker and won four Portuguese championship titles. He was the top scorer in the National Championship twice.