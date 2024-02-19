Despite being a box office disaster, Jared Leto crushes Tom Holland with Morbius

Over the past few years, Marvel has produced a series of films, with some making waves at the box office and others disappointing audiences and critics. Unfortunately, Morbius with Jared Leto belonged to the second category. The third film in Sony’s Spider-Man universe failed to gain favor despite the presence of an influential star like Leto in the lead role. Jared Leto’s Morbius still outshines Spider-Man: Homecoming in one aspect despite its box office failure. Although fans tore up the film, it surprisingly surpassed Spider-Man: Homecoming in one particular aspect. Marvel fans felt that the vulture’s mask, the nemesis present in both films, was much better in Morbius than in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Jared Leto’s charisma failed to save 2022’s Morbius from box office failure. Although the role of Marvel’s enigmatic antagonist was brilliantly played by Leto, other aspects of the film did not convince audiences or critics. But savvy fans noted that there was a glimmer of hope for the film. Vulture’s mask in Spider-Man: Homecoming was criticized by fans for comparisons to Morbius. Adrian Tooms aka The Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, is one of Marvel’s fiercest antagonists who appeared in post-credits scenes in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Morbius. The character, who is essential to both plots, manages to retain some respect for Morbius indirectly through his mask, which, while disappointing, came across as remarkably cool in the film with Leto.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that Keaton’s Vulture will have a place in the future after talks of a fourth Spider-Man film with Tom Holland. After Spider-Man: No Way Home had fans speculating about the character’s fate, Kevin Feige announced that a fourth film starring Tom Holland was in the works. While the franchise is still keeping its cards close to its chest, some reports suggest that Holland’s Spider-Man will be part of a more grounded storyline that will allow him to explore the emotional aspects of the character in an effort to make him more accessible. to the fans.

But it seems Feige’s vision for the film doesn’t match Sony Pictures’. According to writer Daniel Richman (via The Hollywood Handle ), the production house, Marvel’s main collaborator on the Spider-Man films, is considering an entirely different approach for the film. That includes reportedly making it a lavish spectacle by bringing back old actors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to increase the star value. This path to business success has become a hot topic of discussion online. Many fans criticized Sony’s marketing of the franchise and felt it was the wrong way to proceed with the film, especially since Spider-Man: No Way Home laid the groundwork for more storytelling. accessible.

Despite the hype created by the epic collaboration of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, this fourth time around could be a case of too many cooks ruining the sauce. It could also diminish the importance of Peter Parker’s story going forward and undo the emotional climax of the third film that laid the groundwork for the development of deeper aspects of the plot.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available to stream on Disney+

Morbius is available to stream on Netflix.