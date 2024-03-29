Deschamps and PSG, Real are a headache for Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé’s future club, Real Madrid, is looking for a date for the Frenchman’s release. The White House wanted to host the event between the end of the season and the start of the Euros. But obstacles should force him to review his plans.

Even for the Spanish press, everything is done between Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid. The two sides have already reached a definitive agreement on a contract that will tie them down from next season. The Florentino Perez-led club will therefore move on to the next step, namely hosting the presentation of its flagship recruit at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Unsurprisingly, the local media and supporters are eagerly awaiting this moment.

🚨Mbappé, an unfailing performance 🐢 The idea was that the Bernabeu’s longest gate would be between the end of the course and the Euros, but there was a problem with the calendar. Don’t leave early in the dayhttps://t.co/eqxOKEfOVc — Diario AS (@diarioas) March 28, 2024

But as of now Real Madrid has not got a date yet. The White House’s initial idea was to hold the event between the end of the season and the start of the Euros (June 14). But Merengue is facing scheduling problems. On the one hand, the Paris Saint-Germain striker will complete his training in Metz on May 18. And on the other hand, Real Madrid will play their last La Liga match on May 26 against Betis Sevilla. Also note that the Champions League final, which is still accessible to both teams, will be played on June 1.

Mbappé presented in August?

With two weeks to go before the Euros, we can imagine that Didier Deschamps will want to get his international players together. An almost insurmountable obstacle for Real Madrid. ” It is not very reasonable to ask Deschamps to let Mbappé skip the rally for a day as busy as his presentation day.Acknowledges the source of the Spanish club. It is not easy for them to accept this. »

Another problem for the La Liga leader is that the French international will still be linked with Paris Saint-Germain until June 30. The release of an attacker before this date would require the agreement of the reigning French champions. Suffice it to say that Real Madrid prefer to avoid any contact with the Parisians, so the idea is to postpone the presentation until at least August, about ten days before the start of the next La Liga season.