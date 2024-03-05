Luis Enrique didn’t feature, but Mbappé should start

Luis Enrique remains in doubt over Kylian Mbappe’s tenure for the return leg of the Champions League 8 final between Real Sociedad and PSG this Monday, Tuesday evening. However, it would be a big surprise not to see the French striker start at Anoeta.

In the Champions League round of 16 second leg of the Real Sociedad-PSG clash at D-1 (Tuesday, 9pm on RMC Sport 1), Luis Enrique, as usual, blurred the lines during the pre-match session this Monday evening. , particularly marked by ten-man passing drills and long hitting sessions.

A session that Danilo carried out normally, after withdrawing from the Monaco match due to pain in his right thigh, same as Nuno Mendes, studious. Marquinhos, who picked up a calf injury against Nantes, also took part. But he had a long talk with the medical staff and made a few different purchases. His emotions were not the best, which led him to start the match on the bench.

At the center of the news, Kylian Mbappé completed the entire training with a smile. It was the same smile that the Parisian striker insisted on showing at Louis-II on Friday evening when Luis Enrique replaced him at half-time, much to everyone’s surprise.

Is Luis Enrique capable of taking another step forward? It’s hard to imagine but…

What will be the fate reserved for the 2018 world champions by the Spanish technician on Tuesday evening? On Saturday morning, the two men exchanged blows, as reported by RMC Sport. The fact that Luis Enrique suggested to Mbappé that he would start at San Sebastian.

However, in front of the media this Monday, the coach took care to maintain a certain ambiguity, specifically saying “Yeah, of course, why not?” In response to the question of whether he was going to manage Mbappé in the same way in the Champions League as in Ligue 1.

According to some sources, the fact that part of the conversation was leaked on Saturday morning could irritate the former La Roja coach. But is Luis Enrique really capable of taking another step forward and leaving Mbappé on the bench during a crucial European poster? Hard to imagine today. In the Parisian locker room, no one wants to believe him anyway.

But we know the Parisian coach – with a steadfast character – capable of surprising choices. If everyone will only have an answer on Tuesday, about an hour before kick-off, the stronger trend is to see Kylian Mbappé in the starting lineup at Anoeta. On the contrary, there will be a new earthquake in the capital club.

Possible composition: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Danilo, Lucas Hernandez, Nuno Mendes – Vitinha, Ruiz, Zaire-Emery – Dembele, Mbappe, Barkola.