Signs that should alert you

In France, 200,000 people are affected by cirrhosis, according to National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm). It is a serious liver disease characterized by irreversible liver damage. Once the patient is affected, it is always permanent.

Cirrhosis: Common symptoms delay diagnosis

Liver cirrhosis can progress or remain stable, especially if it is treated early. But the diagnosis of pathology is often late, because it is silent. Which means it doesn’t cause pain or specific symptoms. Indeed, according to MSD Manual“About a third of people never develop symptoms“

Patients who develop it begin with non-specific symptoms, which can also delay diagnosis. About it:

muscle spasms;

tiredness

loss of weight and/or appetite;

nausea and/or vomiting;

A feeling of general malaise.

If you suffer from one or more of these symptoms, see your GP to discuss them.