LE CREUSOT: Diabetes screening test at Leclerc and Intermarché on March 23

The presentation meeting for this Diabetes Screening Day was held in the old Bruill Town Hall Room.

The Lions Club Val- Mont en Bourgogne, to raise awareness among the population about the disease, to inform them about prevention in addition to warning people who may have diabetes but who are unaware of it and to persuade them to join a course of treatment. Many have offered to organize free diabetes screenings for years. Last year, 458 people (including 305 women) had their blood sugar checked by the medical team created for the occasion at the Leclerc du Bruil shopping centre, and some were declared “out of normal”, and referred to a treating physician. And because diabetes is recognized as one of the major health crises of the 21st century, Lions Clubs International is once again calling on all clubs this year to consider the fight against diabetes as a service priority. The search and awareness operation has therefore been continued and expanded as it will take place on Saturday March 23, 2024 from 9 am to 6 pm at the Leclerc du Bruil shopping center but also at Intermarche du Creusot. It is currently estimated that there are about a million people with diabetes who are unaware of it! This was recalled once again during a meeting to present a local procedure by a team chaired by the referring doctor, Charlotte Leman of the Lions Club Val-Mont in Burgundy, and Corinne Lartaud-Marmorat of the vicinity. For this new screening day, you should know that the blood sugar tests are free and this year are carried out again by a reinforced medical team with the presence of a dietician who will run a stand and talk about lifestyle, food… Saturday March 23, Service Club Team It will also inform people about the dangers of diabetes, which, for the record, is the number one chronic disease in France with all its social, economic and psychological consequences. In terms of health, the complications are often very serious (blindness, heart attack, kidney failure, amputation, etc.). Let us add that the Lions Club Val-Mont will host the 30th anniversary of the club on Saturday 6 April in Saint-Fermin, an event that precedes the tulip campaign with the Montseau-les-Mines club in April and will host a Well-Being Fair. 25th May in Mo, Chanin (Modern).

JCP

You must know that

Diabetes is a global epidemic

Worldwide, there are approximately 387 million diabetics.

In France, 1 million people have neglected diabetes.

Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness (1000 per year) due to diabetic retinopathy (blocking of the small vessels of the retina).

Arteritis and neuropathy are the leading cause of amputation (1000 per year). The arteries become blocked, and there is a loss of sensation in the legs with ulcers and gangrene.

A major cause of kidney failure and dialysis.

A diabetic dies from the consequences of their diabetes every 17 minutes.

Diabetes is another cause of cardiovascular disease.



