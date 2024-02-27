Does eating spicy food harm our taste buds?

Pepper heats and tingles the tongue and mouth. But does it really burn? Are our taste buds at risk? Our expert answers.

Harissa, tabasco, sriracha, Indian curry, acras, rugel, arrabiata pasta, chili… Chili peppers add flavor to dishes and sauces. It is one of the most used spices in the world. However, we tolerate it more or less well and for good reason, pepper stings and irritates the mouth, which can be very unpleasant for some.

Our brains are being “tricked”.

Strength and spicy sensation due to pepper a chemical compound is called Capsaicin. In humans, capsaicin activates specific receptors—ionotropic receptors—that are Located on the oral mucous membrane. “This causes activation of receptors Stinging, burning sensationBut it is not a physical burn, but aBurning sensation. Our brain is somehow “tricked” and suggests pain without any real tissue damage : It is a cerebral reflex”, Explains Benjamin Legion, creator of Ile Aux Apics, a site specializing in the online sale of spices. Moreover, the consumption of chili peppers is not accompanied by typical symptoms of burns such as blisters, redness or blisters in the mouth. “We get the same sensation with mint which causes a feeling of freshnessR. As far as we know, there is no evidence that chili peppers can cause permanent damage to taste buds and mucous membranes. Only the effects are temporary and benign” It is reassuring.

In response to the burning sensation received by the brain, the client may experience:

“Temporary sensitivity of the taste buds that can reduce the ability to taste other flavors for a short time after eating chili.“

Slight irritation of the taste buds which will return after a few days

“Desensitization of capsaicin receptors during excessive consumption of chili peppers, which explains why people who frequently consume chili peppers tend to eat more and more potent peppers.”

Precautions should be taken in case of pre-existing health concerns: Asthma, digestive problems… Chili pepper can have harmful effects and make the situation worse. If there is an underlying pathology, consult your doctor.