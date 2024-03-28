War in Ukraine: Bombing in Kharkiv, message from Zelensky, demand for French factories… Update on the situation

Every day, Midi Libre takes stock of the situation in Ukraine. This Wednesday March 27, 2024, find the latest news surrounding this conflict.

First Russian aerial bombardment of Kharkiv since 2022

Russia carried out two air strikes using guided bombs against Kharkiv on Wednesday, a local police official said, marking the first time the northeastern Ukrainian city has been regularly targeted by artillery and missiles since 2022. Russian missiles.

At least one person was killed and ten others were injured, including four children, in the bomb blasts that targeted the residential area, regional governor Oleh Sinehaubov said. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, who condemned the telegram, added that a five-story apartment building and a medical institution were significantly damaged. “A New Act of Terror”.

Kharkiv and its territory are regularly bombarded by the Russian army. The latest salvo of Russian cruise missiles targeting energy infrastructure has left many residents without electricity. Russian attacks have intensified since Russian fighters, an enemy of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin, began shelling the Russian city of Belgorod across the border.

The guided glide bombs used on Wednesday were dropped tens of kilometers from their target, preventing Russian planes from getting too close to Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses.

Will French factories and workers soon be requisitioned to help Kiev fight Russia?

Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced on March 26, 2024 that France was ready to demand factories, equipment and personnel to provide Ukraine with weapons against Russia.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the Minister of Armed Forces declared that he “no exception” to demand “Employees, stocks or production equipment”.

And even that, Sebastian Lecornu explained, he was ready “Manufacturers need to prioritize military needs”. These provisions are governed by Military Programming Law.

“If any threat, in present or imminent circumstances, weighs or is likely to weigh upon activities necessary to the life of the nation, the security of the population, the integrity of the territory, or the permanence of the institutions of the Republic; Justifies the implementation of international commitments In matters of defense of the State, the demand of any person, natural or legal, and all goods and services necessary to deal with it may be decided by decree in the Council of Ministers. The decree specifies the territories concerned and, where applicable, the administrative or military authority authorized to carry out these measures.Represents the text published in August.

In other words, the executive can ask the French to help a “The War Effort” If he deems it necessary, for his peers, compensation is set at the normal price.

Zelensky’s very political message after Ukraine qualified for Euro 2024

This Tuesday March 26, 2024, Ukraine won 2 goals to 1 against Iceland and thus qualified for Euro 2024 to be held next June. A chance for Volodymyr Zelensky to congratulate his team.

The Ukrainians won their fourth consecutive participation in the European Championship – from June 14 to July 14 – by defeating Iceland (2-1) in the play-off in Wrocław (Poland) on Tuesday. Zabirna – the preferred nickname – will be part of Group E with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania, which it will face in its first match in Munich on June 17.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its third year and shows no signs of ending despite heavy losses on both sides since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Before the match, coach Serhiy Rebrov said that it was difficult for his team to focus on football. “Missiles are flying every day. Our mission is to show that we are all alive, we are fighting the Russians and we need Europe’s support”, said Serhi Rebrov. He added that his players “Watched the news about the bombing of Odessa and Kiev”. and were “Eager to show even more anger and potential on the field”.

The coach greeted “Players and the Character of the Nation” Ukraine hosts its matches during this qualifying campaign “home” In Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic and Germany.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the resilience of the national team at X: “Thanks to the team. For this important victory and this qualification for the EURO”. “To prove once again that when Ukrainians face difficulties but do not give up and continue to fight, Ukrainians win for sure”he added.

“At a time when the enemy is trying to destroy us, we demonstrate every day that Ukrainians are and will be. Ukraine is and will be! Glory to Ukraine!”

Pussy Riot member sentenced to 6 years in prison

Lucy Shtein, a member of the Russian group Pussy Riot and a former municipal deputy in Moscow, was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a Russian court, the organization’s press service announced Wednesday.

The activist was convicted of broadcasting “Misinformation about the war (in Ukraine)”.After posting a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter) in March 2022, in which she accused Russian soldiers captured by Ukraine. “Bombing foreign cities and killing people”Russian independent media Mediazona reported.

According to a Moscow court, Lucy Shtin, who served as a municipal deputy in Moscow until 2022, will begin serving her sentence as soon as she is extradited to Russia. Lucy Shtein and her partner, Pussy Rite member Maria Alyokina, left Russia a few weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, while they were under house arrest.

He settled in Iceland where he was granted citizenship in 2023, according to local media. According to the rights group OVD-Info, the full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022 has led to the arrest of nearly 20,000 people in Russia for expressing views unfavorable to the war. Persons guilty of broadcasting “Fake News” The Russian military faces up to 10 years in prison.