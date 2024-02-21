It’s no surprise that Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G is so successful at less than €300

Get the excellent Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for less than €300 thanks to the promotion this merchant is now offering you on its site. We tell you all about this great plan! We tell you all about this great promotion!

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, despite belonging to the mid-range smartphone category, is the most efficient device in the mid-range offerings of the Samsung brand. This is important, because it benefits from the most advanced optimization in this market segment while maintaining a very affordable price. Currently available €290 on RakutenThis is an exceptional offer considering the starting price of €449 displayed on its manufacturer’s website.









Samsung Galaxy A54 technical sheet





screen : 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G An ideal choice for those looking for a long-lasting phone. It offers significantly better performance than the current average, especially when it comes to the camera, chip and battery included, all at a reasonable price. Today, there is no need to spend a fortune to access a smartphone capable of efficiently supporting resource-intensive applications. While the Galaxy A54 5G obviously lacks the technical innovations of the S24 Ultra, it still outperforms most other mid-range smartphones, making it as good a smartphone for general use as it is multimedia-oriented. Communication We can only recommend it.









The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is available for less than €300





It is currently possible to get it Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from Samsung for just €290 on Rakuten, compared to the €449 price displayed on the manufacturer’s official website. Although it is an international version, it is compatible with French operators, and offers 2 year warrantyThus offering an interesting opportunity for buyers looking for a well-made smartphone.



