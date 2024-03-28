Game news The director of Baldur’s Gate 3 explains himself about AI and his strong opinion will reassure many

In recent years, the topic of artificial intelligence has gained importance in the video game industry. Especially since 2024 with the multiple layoffs that some studios have had to endure. Asked on this topic, the president of Larian Studios (Baldur’s Gate 3) already has his thoughts on its use in the short and medium term.

Larian CEO interviewed on Baldur’s Gate but also on artificial intelligence

last tuesday, Our colleagues at IGN Larian has published a candid interview with Studio boss Sven Vick. It later became known to the general public this year with the role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3. This video game adaptation of the board game universe Dungeons and Dragons met with enormous success. This is evidenced by the numerous prizes won, viz Game of the Year at The Game Awards (considered the “Oscars” of video games) last December.

We learn in this interview that, despite the accolades received, Larian Studios is moving forward. Sven Vick explains that he is not making DLC ​​for Baldur’s Gate 3 or possibly Baldur’s Gate 4. The publisher, Wizards of the Coast, must then call others.

Other topics were also discussed in this interview. Sven Vick has been questioned about material that was changed or deleted along the way. But he is also being questioned regarding the assertive comments he is currently making about the industry. Themes like “Greed of some publishers“ But also on artificial intelligence.

Generative AI is subject to criticism, but there are a large number of other areas where AI needs to be integrated into the process. So my position on AI is very simple. It’s a tool we use to help get things done faster. We have so much work to do that we are happy to get help from any tool. I don’t think it’s ever going to change the creative side of things and I’ll be able to move on.

Even Sven Vick believes he won’t change “Never the creative side of things” A statement that can be reassuring. Since the beginning of the year, studios, big and small, have been laying off workers.

“AI will be grafted onto something artificial”

It is therefore easy (but not necessarily justified) to make a link between the logic of profitability and the use of generative artificial intelligence. At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (the largest annual electronics show), the company Nvidia introduced its ACE technology (for the second time since May 2023). A technology that includes Transferring generative AI models to video games So that characters not controlled by the player are more realistic, more plausible in their interactions. A process to which Sven Vick returned

What I think is that in the future I don’t believe all NPCs will be generated, but probably everything will be the same. I think there will be some craftsmanship and AI will be added to improve it. And it should be done in such a way that it is invisible, so that you do not know that there has been any change.

This is a vision of the future he displays for AI while clarifying the short and medium term. It is enough to meet him already on the occasion of the release of his next game to ask him a question.