Daisy Ridley to star in Martin Campbell’s new action film: The First Image

The film is called Cleaner and also stars Clive Owen.

Daisy Ridley Returns to the action film genre, but this time ditches the lightsaber for a more realistic character. He plays an ex-soldier, who turns into a window washer CleanerThe next blockbuster Martin Campbell (Casino Royale, The Mask of Zoro, Goldeneye). The first visual of her badass heroine character was revealed on the social network.

The pitch of the project is reminiscent of cult Crystal Trap. Joy Lock (Daisy Ridley), a former soldier now witnesses a window washer at the top of the Shard in London, the tallest building in Western Europe, despite himself. A group of radical activists occupy an energy company’s annual employee gala.

Exclusive first look of Daisy Ridley in action thriller ‘Cleaner’ The film follows a group of activists who hijack an energy company gala held at the Shard https://t.co/gRRMtyE5Rd pic.twitter.com/GXDVbRh4yd – Screen International (@Screendaily) February 16, 2024

Unfortunately, the operation takes a deadly turn when one of the more radical members of the group decides to go against the ideals of the other members and kill the hostages. You see it coming, it’s obviously Joey Locke, who, as John McClane’s good heir, has to rescue hostages and neutralize the bad guys.

Clive Owen He is also in the cast of the action film but his role is yet to be announced. Maybe the next Han Gruber? We will have to wait a bit more before getting more information regarding the release date of the Cleaner.

Lucasfilm Denies Big Rumors Surrounding Upcoming Star Wars With Daisy Ridley