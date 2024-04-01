cycling. Tour of the Basque Country

Where and how to watch live Tour of the Basque Country 2024 ? One of the most anticipated week-long races of the 2024 season begins on Monday: Tour of the Basque Country ! Always spectacular, the now century-old event will bring together three of the four best stage riders in the world, viz Jonas Wingegaard (Team Wisma | Lease a Bike), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Primoz Roglic (Bora-Hansgrohe). Three months before the departure of Tour de FranceWhile all three men will be able to convince themselves over six days on roads suited to the big fight, the challenge of winning the prestigious race is to gain a psychological advantage over their rivals ahead of the month’s big meeting. July.

A taste of the Tour de France at Etzulia Basque Country!

Where and how to watch the Tour of the Basque Country 2024?

63rd edition of Tour of the Basque Country will be followed live on the antennaEurosport.

Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player : No 3:30 p.m Monday to Friday, from 3 p.m Saturday

2024 Tour of the Basque Country Route

Monday 1 April – Stage 1: Irun – Irun / 10 km Individual CLM (departure at 2:10 pm, arrival around 5:30 pm)

2 April Tuesday – Stage 2: Irun – Cambo-les-Bains / 160 km (actual departure at 1:29 pm, arrival around 5:30 pm)

Wednesday 3 April – Stage 3: Espallet- Altsasu / 190.9 km (actual departure at 12:43 pm, arrival around 5:30 pm)

Thursday 4 April – Stage 4: Etxarri Aranats – Legutio / 159 km (actual departure 1:31 pm, arrival around 5:30 pm)

Friday 5 April – Stage 5: Victoria-Gasties – Amorebieta-Etxano / 175.9 km (actual departure at 1:06 pm, arrival around 5:30 pm)

Saturday 6 April – Stage 6: Eibar – Eibar / 137.8 km (actual departure 2:04 pm, arrival approx 5:30 pm)