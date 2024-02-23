“It hurts my head,” admits Florian Sotoka after Friborg.

Shocked, Florian Sotoka still finds words to explain the incredible disappointment experienced by RC Lens against Friborg (3-2, AP) in the Europa League play-offs this Thursday.

A great illusion

“We had a great first half, I think we deserved to be 2-0 up. We played the ball, we pressed them. Then they played their game, long balls against their templates. We concede a goal in extra time. It’s football, even if it hurts your head. Considering our first half, we deserved to qualify but they did what it took to put us in danger and we couldn’t respond. This is tough. We have two chances to make it 3-1, it’s nothing. They score in the last minute.

European campaign with a bitter taste

“It’s sad, because we want to continue the European adventure. Unfortunately, it stops there. There’s a lot of pride when we remember how far we’ve come. We had a great season last year, we were champions. We had a very good run. We wanted to do well in the Europa League, unfortunately it’s coming to an end. That’s how it is. »

Source: RMC Sport

Photo credits: Hugo Pfeiffer/Ikon Sport