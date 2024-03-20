Oliver Giroud has already found his future club

14 goals and 9 assists in 36 appearances for AC Milan. This is Olivier Giroud’s excellent record at the age of 37 on the other side of the Alps. Still in the starter’s shoes with the France team, the Chambery native risks bowing out at the end of Euro 2024 in Germany. On the club side, the former Chelsea and Arsenal striker is also risking leaving the country and seems very attracted to MLS according to the latest information from the Italian press. And it seems our transalpine colleagues were right. This is Tuesday The Athletic Which confirms the news: Olivier Giroud should join the United States at the end of his lease with the Rossoneri.

The English-speaking media go further and claim that Los Angeles FC are in talks to land the top scorer in French selection history. As a reminder, the Californian franchise has managed to lure AC Milan number 9’s great friend, Hugo Lloris, in recent months. For the moment, nothing has been done and the simple discussion stage has not yet been reached. Giroud has not ruled out an extension to Milan, according to our colleagues across the Atlantic.