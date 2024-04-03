cycling. Tour of the Basque Country

Confirmation at the highest level that won’t take long! Double winner on FDJ French Cup two weeks ago, Paul Lapeira Did it again this Tuesday by winning the 2nd stage in the World Tour Tour of the Basque Countrywho had arrived on the occasion In France, in Cambo-les-Bains. Beautifully launched by his compatriot and teammate Bruno ArmirelleThe Frenchman of the team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team After a chaotic final race in the rain and marked by several falls, a group of about thirty runners raced on. “It’s so crazy! I won twice in the same weekend three weeks ago, the momentum and form is great“, began by saying 23-year-old Norman at the microphoneEurosport After arrival.

Paul Lapeira’s victory and reaction to Itzulia!

“I told myself that top 5 would be great already, but to win… that’s great!”

“I came out there today to have a great sprint, I told myself that top 5 would be great already, but to win… that’s great! “, he continued before returning to the race course and especially for this eventful finale.”The day was quite calm, but the ending with the rain made things very tense. I was in pretty good shape, but dropped to 30th place 4/5km from the finish. With us, fell Felix (Gaul). It was so messy on the headset, we didn’t know whether to wait or not. I turned around, I saw that there was no one behind, I said to myself: “Well, do your sprint and we will see”. By 200 meters Bruno took me really well, I could do a nice sprint and that was it! “