6 Nations – 20 years old – Les Bleuettes fall to England, who win the tournament

The Blueettes lost to their English counterparts (31-45) at the Stade du Hameau in Pau on the final day of the 6 Nations Under-20 tournament.

With an air of revenge in Bern, after the last World Cup semi-final in the category, which was largely won by the French last summer, the Blues were still looking to scalp the English to perpetuate their dominance. The Blueettes didn’t get off to the best of starts, stung early on by Redshaw’s salacious interception for a try full of opportunism (0-5, 2nd), starting from 22 metres. Sebastien Calvet’s men needed no effort to catch up, however, with Ferte concluding a mass movement of good quality for a reply (7-5, 15th).

More accurate in content, never hesitating to restart the slightest ball, the locals multiplied the offensive signals. As Gourgues concludes at the feet of the posts, his forwards work to wear down early (12-5, 26m). A brilliant inspiration from Reus to Attisogbe and following a clear conclusion (21-5, 28th) Carboneau was trying to appreciate this achievement is not the time. The Béarnais public applauded the initiative. While the French nevertheless conceded a significant number of penalties, England hit back before going to the locker room with a Hooker Isaacs try, responding to a well-placed carry ball (21-12, 37th).

An unrelated second period

The scale would be even higher in the second half where English literally flew over the debates. Isaacs would score the first double, a carbon copy of the first, on a perfectly negotiated school ball (21-19, 42nd). However, the Blues hit back almost immediately, with Castro-Ferreira making a convincing effort to fend off a potential threat (28-19, 44th). It was still necessary to realize that this was the last significant action of the French. behind? XV de la Rose players were enthralled by the prospect of eventual victory in this edition. Pollock, after a further performance (31-31, 58th), would set the tone for an almost one-sided end to the match.

A penalty attempt was an accumulation of repeated fouls only to compete with English pride (31-38, 62nd). The French confused speed with haste and made numerous mistakes. In the category (31-45, 69th), Halliwell would complete the visitors’ success with a final effort in the straight line to secure the tournament win. The Blues finished third in the competition with three defeats on the clock and plenty of lessons to learn to defend their world title next summer in South Africa. England can congratulate themselves on their hopes of turning around a perilous situation, showing great strength of character to win the 2024 U20 tournament.