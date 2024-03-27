Cubans sleep in cars or live on the street

In the city of Hialeah, which is facing a migrant crisis and where an “affordable” income can cost more than $1,300, Cuban migrants choose to sleep in their cars and live on the streets, according to a television report. Univision.

“I’d rather sleep in a van than pay rent, because a Efficiency Priced at $1,300. There are people who pay 1,800 dollars,” said one Cuban, speaking on condition of anonymity to the aforementioned television medium.

In the report, some migrants are seen sleeping in store parking lots, on the street and in improvised houses, under bridges and in their trucks parked on the side of highways.

The common denominator of all is that the money doesn’t work for them, the television station showed when showing data that 95% of the population living in the city of Hialeah is Hispanic, and 84% is Cuban.

“We prefer to be imprisoned here and not free in Cuba,” said Antonio, who still does not have a work permit and goes to a retail company store every morning. Home Depot Hope someone hires him.

“It has become very difficult to live here, there are more people than jobs,” the man explained.

Esteban BowoThe city’s mayor said he was dealing with an uncontrolled and unpredictable immigration crisis “what we’re experiencing right now is a perfect storm because of the collapse of the border.”

The problem of Cubans living on the streets became more serious when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an agreement on Wednesday. Bill prohibiting sleeping on public property.

Opponents of the measure say Republicans want to remove the housing issue from public view.

However, DeSantis promised greater access to services for the homeless, such as treatment for psychoactive substance abuse and mental health issues.

It is estimated that 75% of the 420,000 migrants from Cuba to the United States in the past two years ended up in South Florida.

A large portion of them, about 80,000, settled in Hialeah, according to unofficial figures, the television station reported. America habit.

Last February, the United States government registered a significantly larger number of immigrants at its southwest border, Which can be considered a record compared to the same period of previous years.

The Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that 189,922 immigrant encounters were reported during that month.