The governor signs 10 measures into law and vetoes one

Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi Urrutia announced today that he signed the legislation package 10 Legal Actions And one vetoed.

Among the measures turned into the country’s first executive law House Bill 273, which amends Puerto Rico’s firearms laws so that any person who fires a firearm from a motor or water vehicle shall have their driver’s or boating license suspended for five years after the license expires. Penalties will be received.

In addition to these measures, other parts of the law signed by Pierluisi Urrutia are:

Pierluci to PPD: “Don’t let them come up with absurd approaches” People accuse Pierluisi of using education as his “ATH”.

– House Bill 517, Amends the law to authorize the release of criminal records to the Puerto Rico police for purposes of automatically expunging convictions for less serious crimes if the convicted person is not on the registry of persons convicted of sex crimes and abuse against minors. In the registry of persons convicted of corruption offenses or in the registry of persons convicted of violations of laws on prevention and intervention against domestic violence.

– House Bill 1430, which aims to promote the socio-economic development of the Old Roosevelt Roads Naval Base properties in Ceiba. With this new law, it is established that, between July 1, 2024 and July 1, 2069, 50 percent of the sales and use tax (IVU) that is collected by merchants and is unnecessary in the station improvement project Naval, will be transferred to Is performed. Roosevelt Road Land Redevelopment Authority. Funds shall be transferred quarterly by the Treasury Department and entered into a separate fund so that they do not form part of the total annual income of the general fund.

– resolution Joint House 569, which transfers the responsibility, operation, organization and maintenance of the Puerto Rico Concert Band to the Musical Arts Corporation.

– House Bill 1826, So that every financial creditor-dealer of motor vehicle sale and vehicle license manager shall use the digital platform provided or authorized by the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP).

– House Bill 1797, To include the word ‘Veteran’ on the motor vehicle license plate.

– House Joint Resolution 256, So that the Committee for the Evaluation and Disposition of Real Estate (CEDBI) evaluates the transfer, use or other legal transaction of the Amalia Marin School facilities in the municipality of Guam.

– House Bill 1626, Which declares the last Sunday of August every year as Paso Fino Day.

– House Joint Resolution 473So that the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) as well as the Highways and Transportation Authority (ACT) conduct a study on traffic at the intersection with State Highway PR-19 and Avenida Ramírez de Arellano to reduce motor vehicle traffic. .

– House Joint Resolution 373, which designates several kilometers of the PR-146 highway in Ciales with the name of Frank Campos López.

Pierluisi Urrutia pointed out in written statements that The vetoed piece of legislation is House Bill 1014.which amended the Fraudulent Claims Act for Government Programs-Contracts and Services to limit state discretion to intervene in these lawsuits, expand whistleblower rights, and other related purposes.

As the lawyer also explained, he cited the express veto because the United States Constitution, as well as the Constitution of Puerto Rico, recognize the right to confrontation, “and there are already advanced laws with anti-retaliation provisions.” Why did he issue an express veto?

“Both the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Puerto Rico recognize the right of confrontation, a constitutional guarantee that, according to the draft, will not be protected. Maintaining the confidentiality of informants at the stage of the judicial process is contrary to due process of law, because the defendant can be left in a vulnerable position and Evidence can be left without the possibility of cross-examination or directing requests in the discovery process. This becomes more relevant in judicial proceedings of a criminal nature, where the right of confrontation exists. It is well known that the right or principle of confrontation operates at the trial stage and its main The objective is to avoid holding trials by declarations. former part and depositions that deprive the accused of the opportunity to personally examine and cross-examine the witnesses,” Pierluisi Urrutia explained in his veto.

“Similarly, I warn that the potential effect of ceasing to consider the Government of Puerto Rico as an indispensable party in these lawsuits is that multiple investigations and cases will have to be dismissed, as with the proposed amendments to the law on fraudulent claims of programs, contracts and governmental Services, this would no longer be a statute consistent with the Federal Fraudulent Claims Act and actions could not continue to be processed in a federal forum. Far from affecting claims filed by private individuals, government participation strengthens these actions and makes it possible to grant the requested remedies, ” he concluded.