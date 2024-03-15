Cuban sentenced to 25 years in prison for kidnapping, raping and shooting child in Miami

Cuban guy Alex SantistebanA Miami resident was sentenced to 25 years in prison in March 2021 for the kidnapping, rape and shooting death of a 12-year-old Latino boy in the Brownsville area.

The defendant, arrested five days after the attack, appeared Wednesday in Miami-Dade criminal court via zoom, reports said. America TeVe.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty after striking a deal with the prosecutor’s office and kept his face covered during the session.

The attack took place on March 27, 2021, when a 12-year-old boy J ran away from home In order to see her friends, he forced her into a car, where he raped her and then shot her in the jaw.

Believing that the minor was dead, he left him on the road, but the child was still alive and walked as far as he could to a gas station, where he asked for help and collapsed. He remained in critical condition for several days but survived.

A judge sentenced Santisteban, whose DNA matched that collected on the victim’s body, to 25 years in prison and 10 years of house arrest.

The incidents occurred on March 27, 2021, when the boy was walking alone near NW 43rd Terrace and NW 30th Avenue between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. when he was abducted at gunpoint by Santisteban, who was driving a black four-door sedan. had come .

The minor ran away from home to see some friends and left some pillows on the bed to fool his caretakers.

“He said the driver got out, approached him, grabbed him and forced him into the vehicle. Once inside the vehicle he tried to get out, but the bike’s locks were activated. He could not open the door,” he explained. A spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The man then drove to a vacant lot in the area of ​​Northwest 45th Street and 41st Avenue, where he sexually assaulted her in the back seat.

Police revealed that the minor was shot in the face after protesting. Then, he forced her out of the car and left her badly injured. “The little boy said he couldn’t see. He had lost his sight and was trying to find help,” a police spokesman said.

“During the fight, the young man was trying to fight him, he heard a loud noise. He didn’t even say bang. He said he heard a very loud pop, that’s when the guy opens the door and pushes him out. . of the car,” he added.

Emergency crews who responded to calls for help from those who found him took the boy to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The bullet must have entered the lower part of his lower jaw and exited the back of his head.