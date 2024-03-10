What happened to Nacho Coronel’s luxury residence where he was shot?

More than 10 years after the death of Nacho Coronel, the residence where he was shot appears in a state of abandonment (Photo: Screenshot / Google Maps)

On July 29, 2010, Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Coronel Villarreal He was killed during a confrontation with military elements that took place in an exclusive neighborhood of Jalisco, where drug traffickers had two safe houses.

By that date, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) identified Nacho Coronel as one of its senior commanders. The Sinaloa Cartelbehind only Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman and Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada.

Coronel Villarreal’s involvement in drug trafficking in the United States (USA) led the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to offer a reward. USD 5 million for its capture.

The encounter took place at a residence located at Paseo de los Parques No. 3435, in the neighborhood where Durango’s boss died. San Javier Hills, in the municipality of Zapopan. During the operation, Nacho Coronel tried to escape from the authorities and attacked the soldiers with a weapon, killing one of them.

Nacho Coronel was one of the senior members of the Sinaloa Cartel (Photo: Cuartoscoro)

In response, military personnel opened fire on the drug dealer, depriving him of his life. Unofficially, it was announced that Villarreal had been shot six times in the left shoulder, neck, abdomen and chest.

Property area covered 1,800 Sq.Mt. The parking lot has space for up to six vehicles. It also has a large back and front, where there was a blacksmith bench, a terrace, a dining room and a breakfast bar.

Inside there are four bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. The master bedroom had a personal dressing room, jacuzzi and shower. The ground floor and first level had a wooden floor and were connected by a spiral staircase.

After Coronel’s death, the Mexican state attempted to put the residence up for sale on several occasions. In 2014, the Asset Administration and Disposal Service (SAE) offered the property in 10 million 219 thousand pesosBut due to lack of buyers, the price dropped to 8 million 775 thousand pesos.

Nacho Coronel’s residence was sold for only six million pesos (Photo: YouTube@exploracionesvroficial)

But it wasn’t until September 2018 when Nacho Coronel’s residence was sold for a price of 6 million 100 thousand pesos According to the reports of under domain extinction statistics Millennium.

Although it was initially a luxurious residence, it deteriorated over time. In October 2021—more than 10 years after Coronel’s death—the YouTube channel Explorations VR aired a video about the “abandoned” state in which it said the property was located.

In the video you can see that the ceiling tiles are destroyed, the walls are cracked and the wooden structure is broken. Similarly, the house no longer has furniture or ornaments, while the exterior is covered with weeds.