No foul play suspected after college student Riley Strain’s body found in Nashville river, police say

(CNN) — The body of a University of Missouri student who disappeared two weeks ago after leaving a bar in downtown Nashville was found Friday in the Cumberland River, police said. There were no signs of foul play.

Riley Strain, 22, was on a weekend trip to the Tennessee city when she was kicked out of country singer Luke Bryan’s bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, on March 8, authorities said.

Since then, Strain’s friends and family have been unable to locate him and police searches have been unsuccessful.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake said Friday that Strain’s body was found around 7:30 a.m. local time after a worker in the area searched for it.

Drake said there was no evidence to suggest anything other than the young man falling into the river.

University of Missouri President Moon Choi informed students and staff in a statement Friday that Strain’s body had been found. Counseling and support services are available, he said.

“As the Mizzou community mourns Riley, we keep his family in our thoughts and offer support,” Choi said.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed the body was Strain’s, Drake said, adding that the shirt, watch and other “identifying factors” helped police make the identification. An autopsy was pending and Strain’s family had been contacted, Drake said.

Police said the body was recovered from a river about 12 km from the centre.

Drake said police planned to search the area where the body was found Friday morning.

“We have reports that normally under these circumstances, with his height and weight, he can surface between 14 and 20 days. “It’s the 14th, so we were really hoping to find it soon,” Drake said.

“So we were in the right place. “It’s just unfortunate,” added the boss.

Strain was last seen on Gay Street after drinking downtown on March 8 at 9:52 p.m. Social media post of the Police Department.

“The waiter said he was overserved,” Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid, told CNN affiliate WZTV. “He was trying to pay his bills.”

Strain’s bank card was found on an embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River, Nashville police said Sunday.

On Monday, the department released body camera video of Strain’s encounter with a police officer the night he disappeared.

The video showed Strain’s “brief exchange of greetings with Officer Reginald Young on Gay Street south of the Woodland Street Bridge,” the department said.

“Riley didn’t seem distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle theft call and remained on that section of Gay Street for 45 minutes. According to the social media post, “No video was found showing Riley off Gay Street after the 9:52 p.m. deadline.”

Police previously released surveillance video showing Strain, wearing a two-tone shirt, crossing a street at 9:47 p.m. The area was searched by ground and helicopter.

Although Strain’s cell phone was turned off when police discovered it, Verizon Wireless said the phone’s last known location was less than a mile away from a cell tower at 19 Oldham Street, according to the police report. Police said they searched the area without success.

The State Alcohol Commission conducts the investigation

Bryan said in an Instagram post last week that he was praying for Strain’s safe return.

Luke’s 32 Bridge Bar told CNN in a statement that Strain was served an alcoholic drink and two waters during his stay at the bar.

“At 9:38 p.m., our security team decided, based on our standards of conduct, that he would be escorted from the location via the Broadway exit at the front of our building,” the statement said, adding that the strain was followed downstairs. A member of his group, who did not leave the bar, returned upstairs.

The Tennessee Alcohol and Beverage Commission said in a statement that it is investigating.

“There are no specific rules or laws governing the provision of assistance to intoxicated customers to exit their business or to bring someone home,” Aaron Rumge, the commission’s director of law, policy and communications, said in a statement.

“However, state law prohibits serving alcoholic beverages to an obviously intoxicated person. The violation is a Class A misdemeanor. TABC has opened an investigation into the matter to see if any violations occurred.

Strain was in Nashville to attend a private event, the University of Missouri said in a statement, adding that university officials had been in contact with his family and Nashville authorities.

Strain’s stepfather said the disappearance was the family’s worst nightmare.

“He talks to his mother three or four times a day,” he told WZTV. “It’s not normal for him to go this long without speaking anyway.”

“He’s my baby,” Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, told the station.

Through tears, the grieving father thanked everyone for their prayers and support over the past two weeks while police searched for him, according to CNN affiliate WSMV.

“I’m asking you mommies to hold your babies tight tonight,” she said. “Please hold your children tight tonight.”